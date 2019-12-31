US-China trade deal signing within week or so: White House adviser

The United States and China will likely have a signing of Phase 1 of a new trade deal early in the new year, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday.

[WASHINGTON] The United States and China will likely have a signing of Phase 1 of a new trade deal early in the new year, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday.

"We'll probably have a signing on that within the next week or so - we're just waiting for the translation," Mr Navarro said in an interview with Fox News.

Earlier the South China Morning Post quoting a source reported that Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He was set to lead a delegation to Washington this Saturday, where he is expected to sign a phase one deal that would significantly de-escalate the US-China trade war.

"Washington has sent an invitation and Beijing has accepted it," the SCMP quoted a source as saying.

It said the delegation was likely to stay in the United States for a few days, until the middle of next week.

REUTERS