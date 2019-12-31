You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US-China trade deal signing within week or so: White House adviser

Tue, Dec 31, 2019 - 12:10 AM

doc78mqyvnd3jrpe8htcg8_doc778x83sp794jp584vp.jpg
The United States and China will likely have a signing of Phase 1 of a new trade deal early in the new year, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday.
REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The United States and China will likely have a signing of Phase 1 of a new trade deal early in the new year, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday.

"We'll probably have a signing on that within the next week or so - we're just waiting for the translation," Mr Navarro said in an interview with Fox News. 

Earlier the South China Morning Post quoting a source reported that Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He was set to lead a delegation to Washington this Saturday, where he is expected to sign a phase one deal that would significantly de-escalate the US-China trade war.

"Washington has sent an invitation and Beijing has accepted it," the SCMP quoted a source as saying.

It said the delegation was likely to stay in the United States for a few days, until the middle of next week.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

US goods trade deficit declines to smallest in three years

North Korea's Kim urges 'positive and offensive' security measures ahead of nuclear talks deadline

China's Liu He to sign Phase 1 trade deal in US

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

South Korea finance minister expects Dec exports to drop significantly less than recent months

Hong Kong to end 2019 with multiple protests; big march planned for Jan 1

BREAKING

Dec 30, 2019 11:47 PM
Real Estate

US pending home sales climb for a third time in 4 months

[WASHINGTON] Contract signings to purchase previously owned US homes increased in November for the third time in...

Dec 30, 2019 11:14 PM
Government & Economy

US goods trade deficit declines to smallest in three years

[WASHINGTON] The US merchandise-trade deficit unexpectedly narrowed for a third month in November to the smallest...

Dec 30, 2019 11:05 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street holds near record levels in thin holiday trading

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened flat on Monday, holding near all-time highs, with the S&P 500 on course for its best...

Dec 30, 2019 10:49 PM
Companies & Markets

Moya unit signs agreement to buy Indonesian water treatment player for S$24.7m

MOYA Indonesia Holdings, a wholly owned unit of Catalist-listed Moya Asia, has inked a conditional agreement to...

Dec 30, 2019 10:42 PM
Government & Economy

North Korea's Kim urges 'positive and offensive' security measures ahead of nuclear talks deadline

[SEOUL] North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for "positive and offensive measures" to ensure the country's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly