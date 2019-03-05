You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US confirms it's delaying China tariff increase indefinitely

Tue, Mar 05, 2019 - 10:33 PM

doc74ck5t3k3ol1jksfmabm_doc74chqh3z5cm2pet4gwl.jpg
The US has confirmed the country its postponing "until further notice" a scheduled tariff increase on Chinese goods, the latest sign that the world's two largest economies could be headed toward a de-escalation of their trade dispute.
AFP

[DUBAI] The US has confirmed the country its postponing "until further notice" a scheduled tariff increase on Chinese goods, the latest sign that the world's two largest economies could be headed toward a de-escalation of their trade dispute.

Formalizing a plan President Donald Trump announced last week, the US Trade Representative's office published a statement in the Federal Register stating it was "postponing the date on which the rate of the additional duties will increase to 25 per cent for the products of China covered by the September 2018 Action in this investigation."

The new tariffs had been set to take effect March 1, but now the rate will remain at 10 per cent, according to the statement.

The US and China are said to be close to a trade deal that could lift most or all US tariffs as long as Beijing follows through on pledges ranging from better protecting intellectual-property rights to buying a significant amount of American products.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Trump scraps trade privilege for India; Delhi plays down impact

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Govt, unions and employers agree retirement, re-employment ages should be raised

Khazanah weighing sale of RM1 billion Legoland theme park

Malaysia joins ICC in boost for beleaguered court

China says can 'absolutely' reach deal with US on financial opening

Editor's Choice

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

BT_20190305_GCUBP5_3713614.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore

Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will DBS be third time lucky in transforming its retail equities strategy?

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend

Must Read

skyline.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore business confidence weakens for third straight quarter

doc74cguslhvzspkkqtnkk_doc744sixne5sxun1p7102.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc74cgju3xrdh1mapqxiap_doc73ugfpzw6ph11f2nufkv.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Govt, unions and employers agree retirement, re-employment ages should be raised

Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening