You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US Congress pushing back at Trump over Saudi arms deals

Wed, Jun 26, 2019 - 7:55 AM

nwy_DTRUMP_240619_39_2x.jpg
A US Senate committee approved legislation on Tuesday that would make it more difficult for President Donald Trump to avoid congressional review of arms sales
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] A US Senate committee approved legislation on Tuesday that would make it more difficult for President Donald Trump to avoid congressional review of arms sales, underscoring lawmakers' anger over his approval of US$8 billion in military deals with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The Republican-majority Senate Foreign Relations Committee backed the Saudi Arabia False Emergencies (SAFE) Act, days after the full Senate approved 22 separate resolutions of disapproval of the transactions.

The disapproval resolutions did not garner enough support to overcome Mr Trump's promised veto. But lawmakers pledged not to let the issue go, rejecting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's insistence that the threat from Iran justified pursuing the sales despite human rights concerns and civilian casualties from the two countries' air campaign in Yemen.

The committee approved the measure by voice vote, with only Republican Senator Mitt Romney asking to be recorded as a "no". It was not immediately clear when the act might be considered by the full Senate.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The emergency provisions in the Arms Export Control Act should be used only for real emergencies and as rare exceptions for our closest allies for whom we can vouch," said Senator Bob Menendez, the committee's top Democrat and a lead bill sponsor.

The legislation would restrict the emergency authorities in the Arms Control law to use only for the closest US security partners, such as Nato members and Australia, Israel, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.

They would also be available only for arms and military services that directly respond to a physical threat, and only if most of the materiel could be delivered within two months. Much of the equipment going to Saudi Arabia and the UAE will take months or years to be delivered.

Earlier on Tuesday, Representative Steny Hoyer, the number two Democrat in the House of Representatives, told reporters the chamber would vote on the resolutions of disapproval of the arms deals after it returns to Washington on July 9 following next week's recess for the US Independence Day holiday.

Mr Trump's fellow Republicans control a majority in the Senate, but several joined with Democrats to call for a strong response to Riyadh, more so since the murder at a Saudi consulate in Turkey last year of Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, a US resident.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US hopes to relaunch China trade talks, will not accept conditions on tariffs

Investors with US$34 trillion demand urgent climate change action

US border agency acting head quits amid child detentions outcry

Fed pushes back on aggressive US rate cut views

Melania Trump spokeswoman to replace Sanders as US press secretary

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

Editor's Choice

nwy_temasek_240619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

BT_20190626_LJRAFFLESM5NH_3818574.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Real Estate

Second Raffles hotel to open in 2022 on Sentosa Island

BT_20190626_SPFAVEUSUR_3818578.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Garage

Fave sets sight on merchants as rivals grow

Most Read

1 Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom
2 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
3 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
4 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions
5 40% of Sky Everton units sold

Must Read

nwy_temasek_240619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

BT_20190626_RJLINDE_3818536.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Linde investing US$1.4b to expand Jurong Island gas complex

BT_20190626_LJRAFFLESM5NH_3818574.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Real Estate

Second Raffles hotel to open in 2022 on Sentosa Island

BT_20190626_SPFAVEUSUR_3818578.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Garage

Fave sets sight on merchants as rivals grow

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening