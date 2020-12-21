US Congress reaches deal on Covid-19 aid package

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[WASHINGTON] US congressional leaders have reached agreement on a US$900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Senate's top Republican and Democrat said on Sunday, but it remained unclear when Congress would vote to seal...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes