US Congress reaches deal on Covid-19 aid package

Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 7:17 AM

US congressional leaders have reached agreement on a US$900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Senate's top Republican and Democrat said on Sunday, but it remained unclear when Congress would vote to seal the deal.
PHOTO: AFP

