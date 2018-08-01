You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US considering higher 25% tariffs on US$200b in Chinese imports

Wed, Aug 01, 2018 - 8:28 AM

nz-city-310718 (1).jpg
The Trump administration will propose raising to 25 per cent its planned 10 per cent tariffs on US$200 billion (S$272.43 billion) in Chinese imports, a move that would ratchet up pressure on Beijing to return to the negotiating table, three people familiar with the internal deliberations said.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration will propose raising to 25 per cent its planned 10 per cent tariffs on US$200 billion (S$272.43 billion) in Chinese imports, a move that would ratchet up pressure on Beijing to return to the negotiating table, three people familiar with the internal deliberations said.

The US imposed 25 per cent tariffs on US$34 billion of Chinese products in early July, and the review period on another US$16 billion of imports ends Wednesday.

President Donald Trump has threatened an additional US$200 billion with levies of 10 per cent, a level the administration may raise to 25 per cent in a Federal Register notice in coming days, one of the people said. The change isn't final yet and may not go forward after a public review, the people said.

The public comment period on the US tariffs aimed at US$200 billion ends on Aug 30 after public hearings from Aug 20-23, according to the US Trade Representative's office.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Announcing a higher tariff is required ahead of the hearings and will send a signal that the Trump administration is upping the pressure on China to make serious concessions.

Mr Trump directed USTR chief Robert Lighthizer to raise the tariff rate to 25 per cent, the people said.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Former Trump campaign chief goes on trial for bank and tax fraud

Brazil expected to keep key interest rate steady at 6.5%

UN chief to discuss North Korea in Japan

New North Korea missiles unlikely to doom talks, experts say

US Federal Reserve meets as key inflation measure holds steady

Property sector sentiment down, but underlying demand still exists

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-Budget2018-25.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Startups

New bourse debuts to trade shares in high-growth startups

bp_sgbiz_310718_29.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

In a first, majority of S'pore-listed firms now have a woman director

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Property sector sentiment down, but underlying demand still exists

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
3 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
4 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
5 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-Budget2018-25.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Startups

New bourse debuts to trade shares in high-growth startups

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Property sector sentiment down, but underlying demand still exists

SINGAPORE-STOCKS-083055.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Reits, business trusts improve disclosure practices

nz-great-310718.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern posts Q2 profit of S$237.6m, up 3%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening