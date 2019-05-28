You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US consumer confidence accelerates in May

Tue, May 28, 2019 - 10:56 PM

doc75jqlc6v96h13e46zchq_doc71gsn6bq2pep8j0i21q.jpg
Consumer confidence jumped in May as households grew more upbeat about the labour market, suggesting the economy remained on solid ground despite recent signs that activity was slowing.
Bloomberg

[WASHINGTON] Consumer confidence jumped in May as households grew more upbeat about the labour market, suggesting the economy remained on solid ground despite recent signs that activity was slowing.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday its index of consumer attitudes increased 4.9 points to a reading of 134.1 this month, climbing up to levels seen last fall when the index was hovering near 18-year highs.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index rising to 130.0 this month. The survey's jobs hard to get measure dropped to its lowest level since September 2000.

The share of consumers expecting more jobs in the months ahead increased to 19.2 per cent from 16.7 per cent in April, while those anticipating fewer jobs declined to 12.5 per cent this month from 13.2 per cent. The labour market is tight, with the unemployment rate at a level last seen almost 50 years ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

While economic surveys have been upbeat, the so-called hard data have weakened in recent months. Industrial production, durable goods orders, retail and home sales fell in April, suggesting the economy lost considerable momentum early in the second quarter after getting a boost from exports and an accumulation of inventories in the first quarter.

The Atlanta Federal Reserve is forecasting gross domestic product increasing at a 1.3 per cent annualised rate in the second quarter. The economy grew at a 3.2 per cent pace in the January-March quarter.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Britain's Hunt says pursuing no-deal Brexit would be 'political suicide'

Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank

Freed Sri Lanka Buddhist monk vows to expose Islamist militancy

Allied Tech lodges complaint with Law Society against Jeffrey Ong

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Malaysia to ship back hundreds of tonnes of plastic waste

Editor's Choice

BT_20190528_NSMKT28_3793474.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting

lwx_capitaland_280519_2.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's new exco to include several C-suite Ascendas-Singbridge execs

BT_20190528_JAIHH28TAN_3793404.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

IHH Healthcare chief executive to retire at year-end

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
3 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords
4 Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting
5 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset

Must Read

lwx_cas_280519_72.jpg
May 28, 2019
Real Estate

25-year-old Cascadale condo in Changi up for en bloc sale with S$270m reserve price

doc75jlz2u94r85ubytdqp_doc6ucdi1rtkolcbznv8bo.jpg
May 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 28, 2019
Real Estate

Completed condo prices edge up 0.2% in April from March: NUS index

lwx_hyflux_280519_89.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Utico's offer of part cash redemption to PNP investors only 'exploratory in nature'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening