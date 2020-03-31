You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US consumer confidence fell in March to lowest since 2017

Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 11:08 PM

doc79y03u8utetkoenedim_doc742tkgkro7616dp8keg9.jpg
US consumer confidence slumped in March to the lowest level since mid-2017 even before the worst of this month's layoffs spread through the economy as efforts to mitigate the virus pandemic shuttered many businesses.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US consumer confidence slumped in March to the lowest level since mid-2017 even before the worst of this month's layoffs spread through the economy as efforts to mitigate the virus pandemic shuttered many businesses.

The Conference Board's index fell 12.6 points, the most since 2011, to 120, according to a figures issued Tuesday that were higher than the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists had called for a decline to 110. The cutoff date for the results was March 19, which was before the layoffs during the month intensified.

The group's subindex of expectations, based on consumers' short-term outlook for income, business and labour market conditions, fell to the lowest level since October 2016. Attitudes about current economic conditions only eased somewhat, with the group's subindex slumping to the lowest since November.

"However, the intensification of Covid-19 and extreme volatility in the financial markets have increased uncertainty about the outlook for the economy and jobs," Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board, said in a statement. "March's decline in confidence is more in line with a severe contraction – rather than a temporary shock – and further declines are sure to follow."

While the broad confidence gauge fell less than forecast, buying plans deteriorated with fewer respondents indicating they'll purchase cars, homes or major appliances in the next six months.

SEE ALSO

Fed to allow foreign central banks to swap US Treasury debt for cash

Retail store closures and widespread layoffs prompted consumers to dial back buying plans as well. Macy's, which closed all of its stores on March 18, said Monday that it will furlough the majority of its workers starting April 1.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Indonesia pushes budget deficit to 5%, cuts taxes amid virus

Thailand triples cash handouts to 135b baht for workers hit by virus impact

Coronavirus: Employers who don't implement telecommuting risk committing offence

Hong Kong February retail sales post record fall on coronavirus spread

Mortgage borrowers, SMEs can seek to defer certain debt repayment till year-end: MAS

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 31, 2020 10:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Ascendas Reit takes 25% stake in Galaxis for S$102.9m

ASCENDAS Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) on Tuesday said it has acquired a 25 per cent equity stake in business...

Mar 31, 2020 10:04 PM
Banking & Finance

Fed to allow foreign central banks to swap US Treasury debt for cash

[WASHINGTON] The Federal Reserve announced a new facility Tuesday that will allow foreign central banks to...

Mar 31, 2020 09:51 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open lower as virus cases mount

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks opened lower Tuesday as the Federal Reserve unveiled a new vehicle to boost market...

Mar 31, 2020 09:44 PM
Companies & Markets

Hong Leong Asia posts 39.1% hike in full-year net profit to S$34.4m

HONG Leong Asia recorded a 39.1 per cent hike in net profit to S$34.4 million for the year ended Dec 31, 2019, on...

Mar 31, 2020 09:41 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia pushes budget deficit to 5%, cuts taxes amid virus

[JAKARTA] Indonesia cut corporate taxes and temporarily scrapped a budget deficit cap introduced after the Asian...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.