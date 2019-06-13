You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US consumer inflation slows in May on cheap energy, used cars

Thu, Jun 13, 2019 - 6:17 AM

BP_USconsumer_130619_18.jpg
The Consumer Price Index - which tracks costs for household goods and services - rose a token 0.1 per cent compared to April, matching analyst forecasts, the Labor Department reported.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Falling prices for energy and used cars held down US inflation in May, extending the long run of soft price pressures, according to government data released Wednesday.

The latest confirmation of the absence of inflation should comfort markets hoping the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in the coming months to boost the economy, especially amid President Donald Trump's multi-front trade wars.

The central bank is due to hold its next policy meeting next week but most investors do not expect the Fed to announce any changes so soon.

The Consumer Price Index - which tracks costs for household goods and services - rose a token 0.1 per cent compared to April, matching analyst forecasts, the Labor Department reported.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Food prices jumped 0.3 per cent in the month, but that was more than offset by a steep 0.6 per cent decline in energy costs.

Compared to May of last year, prices are up 1.8 per cent, slowing from the two per cent increase in April.

When the volatile food and fuel categories are excluded, "core" inflation also rose 0.1 per cent for the fourth month in a row, falling just shy of a consensus forecast.

Compared to May of last year, the core CPI is two per cent higher, slowing slightly from the 2.1 per cent pace of a month earlier.

Prices medical care, air fares, education, furniture and new autos all rose. But costs for auto insurance, used motor vehicles and recreation fell.

Housing costs have been rising steadily as rents have increased 3.7 per cent in the latest 12 months, while the rent equivalent for homeowners in up 3.3 per cent, according to the data.

Economists said the price data undermine Fed's view that factors keeping inflation below the two percent goal are temporary.

"The view that the dip in core inflation is transitory - a view that both we and Fed Chairman Powell have held to - is coming under pressure," RDQ Economics said in a research note.

But Kathy Bostjancic of Oxford Economics said the Fed will hold off before cutting the benchmark lending rate, and watch to see the impact of tariffs on the economy.

"We believe the Fed will cut rates this year but wait until December as they want to see evidence in the hard data that heightened trade tensions are significantly eroding economic activity before pulling the easing trigger," she said in an analysis.

AFP

Government & Economy

Accused by judges, Haitian president denies corruption allegations

US college student killed Chinese scholar, his lawyer admits at trial

US House seeks to block Trump arms sales to Saudi Arabia

Trump signals census fight, House panel holds cabinet officials in contempt

US Energy Department blocks participation in China's 'Thousand Talents' programme

US regulator urges review of financial risk posed by climate change

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_130619_2.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Stocks

Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

BT_20190613_FLCHALLENGER13_3807341.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Technology

Pangolin fund says it's close to getting 10% of votes to block Challenger exit offer

BP_Heng_130619_3.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore looking to grow its sustainable finance sector: Heng

Most Read

1 Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research
2 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
3 Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 Singapore 2018 healthcare cost inflation hits 10%, 10 times the economic inflation rate: Mercer report

Must Read

BP_SGX_130619_2.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Stocks

Suspended stocks on SGX hit highest level in three years

BT_20190613_FLCHALLENGER13_3807341.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Technology

Pangolin fund says it's close to getting 10% of votes to block Challenger exit offer

BP_Heng_130619_3.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore looking to grow its sustainable finance sector: Heng

BT_20190613_JEBLURB_3807482.jpg
Jun 13, 2019
Weekend

Weekend pays tribute to Dads

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening