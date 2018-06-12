You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US consumer prices increase as expected in May

Tue, Jun 12, 2018 - 8:40 PM

doc70jusmwseyq18gozi8f1_doc6zo5hjef68hc85w6c0a.jpg
US consumer prices rose marginally in May amid a slowdown in the pace of increases in the cost of gasoline, pointing to moderate inflation pressures.

[WASHINGTON] US consumer prices rose marginally in May amid a slowdown in the pace of increases in the cost of gasoline, pointing to moderate inflation pressures.

The Labor Department said on Tuesday its Consumer Price Index increased 0.2 per cent also as food prices were unchanged. That followed a similar gain in the CPI in April. In the 12 months through May, the CPI increased 2.8 per cent, the biggest advance since February 2012, after rising 2.5 per cent in April.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI rose 0.2 per cent, supported by a rebound in new motor vehicle prices and a pickup in the cost of healthcare, after edging up 0.1 per cent in April. That lifted the year-on-year increase in the so-called core CPI to 2.2 per cent, the largest rise since February 2017, from 2.1 per cent in April.

Annual inflation measures are rising as last year's weak readings fall from the calculation. Economists had forecast both the CPI and core CPI rising 0.2 per cent in May.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The inflation data was published ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. The US central bank tracks a different inflation measure, which is just below its 2 per cent target.

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates for a second time this year on Wednesday. Economists are divided on whether policymakers will signal one or two more rate hikes in their statement accompanying the rate decision.

The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy rose 1.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis in April, matching March's increase.

Economists expect the core PCE price index will breach its 2 per cent target this year. Fed officials have indicated they would not be too concerned with inflation overshooting the target.

Last month, gasoline prices increased 1.7 per cent after surging 3.0 per cent in April. Food prices were unchanged in May after rising 0.3 per cent in the prior month. Food consumed at home fell 0.2 per cent.

Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence, which is what a homeowner would pay to rent or receive from renting a home, rose 0.3 per cent last month after increasing 0.3 per cent in April. Tenants' rent increased 0.3 per cent after shooting up 0.4 per cent in April.

Healthcare costs gained 0.2 per cent after nudging up 0.1 per cent in April. Prices for new motor vehicles rose 0.3 per cent after sliding 0.5 per cent in April.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Analysis: Trump's N Korea summit falls short of Nixon-goes-to-China moment

Trump says Kim makes "unwavering commitment" to denuclearise

Full text of historic Trump-Kim summit agreement

Singapore back in the top 20 list of world's priciest cities for expats

South Korea hails Trump-Kim summit as 'talks of the century'

Editor's Choice

BT_20180612_ANGROLE31_3467759.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Stocks

SGX mulls new rule to protect minority shareholders in delistings

BT_20180612_UWSUMMIT12LV6L_3467877.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Both sides hopeful; consensus is that it's a long road ahead

BP_Citi_120618_2.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Citi's Asia consumer business gains from its digital strides

Most Read

1 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
2 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
3 Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting
4 Hyflux receives notice of default from perps trustee
5 Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Donald Trump_120618_73.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump, Kim pledge to work towards 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula at Singapore summit

BP_Donald Trump Kim Jong Un_120618_71.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGretail_120618_72.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales a mixed bag; inches up 0.4% in April

Fraser Place Binhai Tianjin - Facade 2.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property opens second development in Tianjin; looks to double footprint in China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening