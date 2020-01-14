You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US consumer prices increase moderately in December

Tue, Jan 14, 2020 - 10:05 PM

doc78ues1jgynafb5opcwx_doc75dknaey26tzs3pqmn7.jpg
US consumer prices rose slightly in December and monthly underlying inflation pressures retreated, which could allow the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged at least through this year.
Bloomberg

[WASHINGTON] US consumer prices rose slightly in December and monthly underlying inflation pressures retreated, which could allow the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged at least through this year.

The Labour Department said on Tuesday its consumer price index increased 0.2 per cent last month after climbing 0.3 per cent in November. The monthly increase in the CPI has been slowing since jumping 0.4 per cent in October. In the 12 months through December, the CPI rose 2.3 per cent after gaining 2.1 per cent in the 12 months through November.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI would rise 0.3 per cent in December and advance 2.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI edged up 0.1 per cent after gaining 0.2 per cent in November. The so-called core CPI was up by an unrounded 0.1133 per cent last month compared to 0.2298 per cent in November.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Underlying inflation in December was held back by declines in the costs of used cars and trucks, airline tickets and household furnishing and operations, which offset increases in the prices of healthcare, apparel, new motor vehicles, recreation, and motor vehicle insurance.

SEE ALSO

ECB's inflation target must be symmetric, flexible and credible: Villeroy

In the 12 months through December, the core CPI increased 2.3 per cent, the largest gain since October 2018, after rising 2.3 per cent in November.

The Fed tracks the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for its 2 per cent inflation target. The core PCE price index rose 1.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis in November. It undershot its target in the first 11 months of 2019. December PCE price data will be published later this month.

The US central bank last month left interest rates steady and signaled monetary policy could remain on hold this year after it reduced borrowing costs three times in 2019.

Minutes of the Fed's Dec 10-11 meeting published early this month showed policymakers generally expected inflation would eventually hit the central bank's target as the economy continued to expand and resource utilization remained high.

There were, however, concerns among some officials "that global or technology-related factors were exerting downward pressure on inflation that could be difficult to overcome."

Moderate inflation was underscored by last week's employment report, which showed the increase in annual wage growth retreating below 3.0 per cent in December, despite the unemployment rate holding at near a 50-year low of 3.5% and a broader measure of labor market slack dropping to a record 6.7 per cent.

In December, gasoline prices advanced 2.8 per cent after rising 1.1 per cent in November. Food prices gained 0.2 per cent after edging up 0.1 per cent in November. Food consumed at home ticked up 0.1 per cent.

Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence, which is what a homeowner would pay to rent or receive from renting a home, increased 0.2 per cent for a third straight month.

Healthcare costs jumped 0.6 per cent in December after rising 0.3 per cent in the prior month. Apparel prices increased 0.4 per cent after nudging up 0.1 per cent in November. New vehicle prices rebounded 0.1 per cent after declining for five straight months.

Prices for used motor vehicles and trucks dropped 0.8 per cent last month after increasing 0.6 per cent in November. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Europeans trigger dispute mechanism in Iran nuclear deal

PSA International reports 5.2% volume growth in 2019

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Lucien Wong continues as Attorney-General for a second term

Singapore logistics firm charged with false declaration on workplace discrimination

New climate models suggest Paris goals may be out of reach

BREAKING

Jan 14, 2020 09:39 PM
Life & Culture

Harry, Meghan criticised after royal crisis summit

[LONDON] Prince Harry and his wife Meghan faced fresh criticism on Tuesday in the wake an emergency royal meeting to...

Jan 14, 2020 09:25 PM
Companies & Markets

Miyoshi sinks into red with Q1 net loss of S$314,000

MANUFACTURER Miyoshi on Tuesday posted a net loss of S$314,000 for its first quarter ended Nov 30, compared to a net...

Jan 14, 2020 09:18 PM
Government & Economy

Europeans trigger dispute mechanism in Iran nuclear deal

[PARIS] France, Britain and Germany formally triggered the dispute mechanism in Iran's nuclear deal with world...

Jan 14, 2020 08:47 PM
Transport

Opel to cut 2,100 jobs at three plants as carmakers retrench

[MUNICH] PSA Group's German car-making division Opel will cut up to 2,100 jobs at three locations as the automaker...

Jan 14, 2020 08:44 PM
Companies & Markets

JEP unit served writ of summons, statement of claim in High Court

AEROSPACE component maker JEP Holdings on Tuesday said its wholly-owned unit, JEP Industrades, has been served a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly