US consumer spending plunged the most on record in March

Fri, May 01, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Stay-at-home orders across the country kept consumers from spending at restaurants, bars and retail shops.
PHOTO: AFP

Washington

US PERSONAL spending plummeted in March by the most on record as widespread shutdowns and job losses from the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the economy's main engine - consumers.

Millions more Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, sending the six-week total above 30 million since the coronavirus pandemic began to shutter businesses across the country.

Household outlays, which account for about two-thirds of the economy, plunged 7.5 per cent from the prior month, the sharpest drop in Commerce Department records going back to 1959, data showed on Thursday.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 5.1 per cent slump. Incomes declined 2 per cent.

The numbers are the latest tally of how the shutdown was bearing down on a US economy that is all but officially in a recession.

Stay-at-home orders across the country kept consumers from spending at restaurants, bars and retail shops. Shuttered businesses left millions of Americans without a paycheque to spend, leaving them dependent on government assistance.

After adjusting for inflation, spending slumped 7.3 per cent, also the most ever and underscoring data out Wednesday that showed the sharpest drop in consumer spending since 1980 during the first quarter.

Spending on durable goods slid 14.8 per cent, while outlays for services slumped 9.5 per cent.

The report also showed nominal incomes dropped the most since January 2013, reflecting a 3.1 per cent decrease in wages and salaries that may reflect reduced hours or other pay cuts seen as a result of the pandemic.

Initial jobless claims totalled 3.84 million in the week ended April 25, following 4.44 million in the prior week, according to Labor Department figures on Thursday. Economists had projected 3.5 million claims.

While filings remain at levels unseen before the crisis, it is the fourth week that the pace has decelerated, suggesting that the worst of the labour-market hit may have already occurred.

At the same time, job losses remain far from over and employment is expected to take years to eventually recover. Plus, more layoffs could be in store as states and municipalities face severe budget crunches.

The number of claims, assuming each person is counted as unemployed, could imply a jobless rate of around 22 per cent, which would be the highest since the Great Depression in the 1930s. That is also far above the peak of 10 per cent reached in 2009 in the wake of the last recession.

Florida - whose governor plans to start reopening the state on Monday - had the most claims last week, with an estimated 432,500 on an unadjusted basis. That was followed by California at 328,000 and Georgia at 264,800. Most states reported declines.

The latest figures offer a sobering preview of the government's April jobs report, due next Friday, which is expected to show a 22 million decline in payrolls and jobless rate of 16.3 per cent. Those figures will reflect the period from mid-March through mid-April, when efforts to contain the spread of the virus went into full swing, causing countless layoffs in restaurants, retailers and other businesses.

Continuing claims, or the total number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits, rose by 2.17 million to a record 18 million in the week ended April 18. That sent the insured unemployment rate - which measures the unemployed receiving benefits as a share of the labour market - to a record 12.4 per cent, compared with 1.2 per cent before the crisis.

The ongoing demand for unemployment benefits signals that the recession will be difficult to bounce back from.

Figures on Wednesday showed gross domestic product contracted in the first quarter by the most since 2008, and the second quarter is widely forecast as a historic decline. Less employment means less consumer spending - the largest part of the economy - and more weakness ahead, as the drop in demand spreads to other industries. BLOOMBERG

