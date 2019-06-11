US consumers' inflation view weakest since late 2017

You are here

US consumers' inflation expectations deteriorated to their weakest levels since late 2017 in May, while their views on jobs and family finances grew less certain, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey published on Monday.
[NEW YORK] US consumers' inflation expectations deteriorated to their weakest levels since late 2017 in May, while their views on jobs and family finances grew less certain, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey published on Monday.

The weakening in inflation expectations may factor into Fed policy-makers' decision whether to lower interest rates in the coming months to help boost U.S. price growth towards the central bank's 2 per cent goal.

The survey of consumer expectations, which the Fed considers along with other data on US price pressures, showed consumers' one-year inflation outlook losing 0.1 percentage point to 2.5 per cent last month.

The survey's three-year inflation measure also fell by 0.1 point to 2.6 per cent.

The New York Fed survey is done by a third party that taps a rotating panel of about 1,300 household heads.

