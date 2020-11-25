You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US core capital goods orders beat expectations in October

Wed, Nov 25, 2020 - 11:17 PM

[WASHINGTON] New orders for key US-made capital goods increased more than expected in October, but momentum is slowing in line with expectations for slower economic growth in the fourth quarter.

Orders for non-defence capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 0.7 per cent last month. These so-called core capital goods orders surged 1.9 per cent in September.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders increasing 0.5 per cent. Core capital goods orders rose 0.2 per cent year-on-year in October.

Orders last month were supported by demand for electrical equipment, appliances and components, computers and electronic products, primary metals and fabricated metal products. But orders for machinery fell.

Shipments of core capital goods jumped 2.3 per cent last month. Core capital goods shipments are used to calculate equipment spending in the government's gross domestic product measurement. They rose 0.7 per cent in September.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Business investment on equipment rebounded strongly in the third quarter after five straight quarterly declines. Economists expect slower economic growth after a historic pace of expansion in the third quarter.

The economy grew at a 33.1 per cent rate in the July-September quarter after contracting at a 31.4 per cent pace in the second quarter, the deepest since the government started keeping records in 1947. Growth estimates for the fourth quarter are below a 5 per cent rate.

Orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more, increased 1.3 per cent in October after racing up 2.1 per cent in September.

Durable goods orders were lifted by a 1.2 per cent increase in orders for transportation equipment, which followed a 3.3 per cent jump in September. Orders for motor vehicles and parts fell 3.2 per cent.

Orders for civilian aircraft increased 38.8 per cent. There had been no civilian aircraft orders for three straight months.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China's Xi congratulates Biden on US election victory

US jobless claims post first back-to-back increases

Thai protesters call on king to give up royal fortune

Indonesian minister among 17 arrested in corruption probe

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Eurozone house prices set for reality check as pandemic bites: ECB

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 25, 2020 10:53 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens flat as labour market recovery slows

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes were muted at the open on Wednesday as a surprise jump in weekly jobless...

Nov 25, 2020 10:43 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS' Lakshmi Vilas Bank deal gets formal nod from India's central bank

INDIA'S central bank has formally approved a proposed scheme through which South-east Asia's largest lender DBS will...

Nov 25, 2020 10:40 PM
Government & Economy

China's Xi congratulates Biden on US election victory

[BEIJING] China's President Xi Jinping on Wednesday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election...

Nov 25, 2020 10:37 PM
Government & Economy

US jobless claims post first back-to-back increases

[WASHINGTON] Applications for US state unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose for a second straight week in the...

Nov 25, 2020 10:15 PM
Consumer

Amazon will conduct counterfeit inspections with US agency

[WASHINGTON] Amazon.com is partnering with a government counterfeit watchdog to conduct inspections of suspected...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Maybank KE downgrades DBS, OCBC, UOB to 'sell' on 'unsustainable' rally

Hin Leong founder OK Lim denies HSBC's forgery claim

East Coast pre-war bungalow for sale with S$19m guide price

Hot stock: Top Glove sinks to 2.5-month low on workers' Covid-19 outbreak, factory shutdowns

Hot stock: Singapore Airlines gains nearly 17% on the week

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for