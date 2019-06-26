You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US core capital goods orders rebound; shipments increase

Wed, Jun 26, 2019 - 8:53 PM

file6ue6ieaprqac3mjc7xl.jpg
New orders for key US-made capital goods rose more than expected in May and shipments increased solidly, suggesting some stabilising in business spending on equipment after it fell early in the year.
REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] New orders for key US-made capital goods rose more than expected in May and shipments increased solidly, suggesting some stabilising in business spending on equipment after it fell early in the year.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday orders for non-defence capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, increased 0.4 per cent last month amid increases in demand for machinery, and computers and electronic products. These so-called core capital goods orders dropped by an unrevised 1.0 per cent in April.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders edging up 0.1 per cent in May. Core capital goods orders rose 2.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Shipments of core capital goods increased 0.7 per cent last month after an upwardly revised 0.4 per cent gain in the prior month. Core capital goods shipments are used to calculate equipment spending in the government's gross domestic product measurement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

They were previously reported to have been unchanged in April. Business spending on equipment contracted in the first quarter for the first time in three years. A bitter trade war between the United States and China has dented business confidence, impacting investment.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last week acknowledged the weak business spending and said many policymakers "cited the investment picture and weaker business sentiment ... as supporting their judgment that the risk of less favourable outcomes has risen."

As a result of these growing risks to the economy, especially related to the trade war between Washington and Beijing, and low inflation, the US central bank last Wednesday signaled interest rate cuts starting as early as July.

The weak business spending is weighing on production at factories. Manufacturing, which accounts for about 12 per cent of the economy, is also being undermined by an inventory overhang, especially in the automobile industry, which has resulted in fewer orders being placed with factories.

A slowing global economy and Boeing's move to cut production of its troubled 737 MAX aircraft is also hurting manufacturing.

In May, orders for machinery rose 0.7 per cent. Orders for computers and electronic products increased 0.8 per cent. There was also an increase in orders for primary metals. Orders for electrical equipment, appliances and components fell 0.4 per cent.

Overall orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more, dropped 1.3 per cent in May after declining 2.8 per cent in the prior month.

Orders for transportation equipment tumbled 4.6 per cent after diving 7.6 per cent in April. Motor vehicles and parts orders rebounded 0.6 per cent last month. Orders for non-defense aircraft plunged 28.2 per cent.

Boeing reported on its website that it had received no aircraft orders in May after getting orders for four planes in April. Boeing's fastest-selling MAX 737 jetliner was grounded in March following two fatal plane crashes in five months. It has cut back production and suspended deliveries of the aircraft.

Overall durable goods shipments rose 0.4 per cent and inventories increased 0.5 per cent in May.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

New arbitration group to raise Singapore's profile in international arbitration, dispute resolution

Bank of Thailand holds key rate as growth weakens, baht surges

Businesses have adjusted to trade war, becoming more upbeat: AmCham Singapore poll

MinLaw seeks public feedback on proposed changes to International Arbitration Act

China can fish in Philippines' exclusive waters, Duterte says

Editor's Choice

nwy_temasek_240619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

BT_20190626_LJRAFFLESM5NH_3818574.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Real Estate

Second Raffles hotel to open in 2022 on Sentosa Island

BT_20190626_SPFAVEUSUR_3818578.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Garage

Fave sets sight on merchants as rivals grow

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom
3 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
4 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
5 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

Must Read

doc75ydbik23dz8a4dy3dm_doc75cwdkq7hfl59ni6lz.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut

file73348ewfss1gn04mc6g.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

loyang link.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output worse than expected, down by 2.4% in May

Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Brace for headwinds in coming year: Chan Chun Sing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening