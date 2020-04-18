You are here

US coronavirus death toll passes 35,000, Reuters tally shows

Sat, Apr 18, 2020 - 8:29 AM

US coronavirus deaths topped 35,400 on Friday, rising by more than 2,000 for the fourth day in a row, according to a Reuters tally, as some states announced timetables for lifting restrictions aimed at blunting the pandemic.
[CHICAGO] US coronavirus deaths topped 35,400 on Friday, rising by more than 2,000 for the fourth day in a row, according to a Reuters tally, as some states announced timetables for lifting restrictions aimed at blunting the pandemic.

Total deaths in California topped 1,000 on Friday, the eighth state to reach that milestone and the first on the West Coast, according to a Reuters tally.

US coronavirus confirmed cases neared 700,000, up nearly 30,000 with a few states yet to report.

Cases rose by 31,000 on Thursday and the number of new cases reported has increased for three days in a row and is the highest since a record high increase of 35,715 new cases was reported on April 10.

The infections and fatalities are spread unevenly across the country, with more densely populated places such as New York accounting for nearly half the total US deaths.

Trump announces US$19b relief package for US farmers hurt by coronavirus

Sweeping stay-at-home orders in 42 states to combat the new coronavirus have shuttered businesses, disrupted lives and decimated the economy, and some protesters have begun taking to the streets to urge governors to rethink the restrictions.

