US coronavirus death toll rises by 532 in past 24 hours: tracker

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 8:58 AM

The US coronavirus death toll has risen by 532 over the past 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tracker said on Monday.
[WASHINGTON] The US coronavirus death toll has risen by 532 over the past 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tracker said on Monday.

After that relatively small increase, the US toll now stands at 98,218 lives as of 8.30pm (0030 GMT Tuesday), according to the Baltimore-based...

