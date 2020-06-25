You are here

US coronavirus infections soar to near record in 24 hours

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 9:43 AM

The number of new coronavirus infections in the United States is approaching record daily levels, with more than 35,900 cases recorded in the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
[WASHINGTON] The number of new coronavirus infections in the United States is approaching record daily levels, with more than 35,900 cases recorded in the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

That brings the number of cases in the country to nearly 2.4 million...

