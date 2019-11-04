You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US court blocks another Trump immigration initiative

Mon, Nov 04, 2019 - 6:07 AM

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump has suffered a new legal setback after a federal judge temporarily blocked a measure that would have required immigrants to prove they had health insurance or could afford medical care.

US District Judge Michael Simon issued a 28-day restraining order during a rare Saturday session in his courtroom in Portland, Oregon, according to a copy of the decision seen by AFP.

The new health-coverage requirement had been set to take effect on Monday.

The immigration-defense groups that had sought the injunction said the new US requirement would have been particularly onerous for low-income migrants and would unfairly favor others from wealthier countries.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The White House decried the ruling.

SEE ALSO

Trump announces new acting US homeland security chief

"It is wrong and unfair for a single district court judge to thwart the policies that the president determined would best protect the United States health care system," press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

The presidential proclamation of Oct 4 said that only immigrants who would not "financially burden the United States health care system" would be granted visas.

The fight against illegal immigration has been a key pillar of Mr Trump's policies.

Several of his immigration decisions have been blocked in court.

The Republican administration has regularly appealed adverse decisions to the Supreme Court, which twice this summer found in Mr Trump's favour.

But Justice Simon's 18-page ruling seemed to leave the administration with limited room to craft a dissent.

He listed at least five reasons that an individual's health insurance status could not be used as the sole determiner of a person's admissibility.

AFP

Government & Economy

Money FM oodcast: Minister Masagos on how Singapore can combat climate change

Bulls awaiting progress on trade agreement

China, S-E Asia states push trade pact despite India doubts

China committed to supporting Asean centrality: Premier Li

Singapore among worst hit by investment cutback after US tax reform

President Halimah's visit to widen greater cooperation & opportunities

BREAKING

Nov 4, 2019 06:02 AM
Life & Culture

Hamilton seals his sixth F1 title at US Grand Prix

[AUSTIN] Lewis Hamilton secured his sixth Formula One world championship on Sunday in a US Grand Prix won by...

Nov 4, 2019 05:58 AM
Banking & Finance

Australia's Westpac looks to raise A$2.5b as profit slumps 15%

[BENGALURU] Westpac Banking Corp reported a 15 per cent drop in full-year cash earnings on Monday and said it was...

Nov 4, 2019 12:01 AM
Companies & Markets

OCBC Bank lets startups open business account immediately after incorporation

STARTUPS are now able to open an OCBC business banking account in Singapore immediately after incorporation, instead...

Nov 3, 2019 10:38 PM
Companies & Markets

EHT responds to SGX queries on Urban Commons' links to EHT's biggest investor

ASSET management firm ASAP sold six hotels to Eagle Hospitality Trust's (EHT) sponsor ahead of EHT's initial public...

Nov 3, 2019 07:37 PM
Real Estate

216 units at Sengkang Grand Residences sold over launch weekend

216 of the 280 units released for sale at Sengkang Grand Residences were sold at the launch weekend, said co-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly