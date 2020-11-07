You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US Covid hospitalisations soar as new cases top 100,000 a day

Sat, Nov 07, 2020 - 10:37 AM

nz_nycswab_071152.jpg
Coronavirus patients are filling hospital beds across the US Midwest, with Illinois and Michigan hospitalising about 100 Covid-19 cases a day, and North Dakota and South Dakota reporting almost a fifth of its inpatients having the pandemic disease.
PHOTO: AFP

[WOODSIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA] Coronavirus patients are filling hospital beds across the US Midwest, with Illinois and Michigan hospitalising about 100 Covid-19 cases a day, and North Dakota and South Dakota reporting almost a fifth of its inpatients having the pandemic disease.

Illinois...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Turkey's Erdogan replaces central bank governor as lira slides

Some Americans dance, others wield guns at vote-tallying sites as Biden's lead solidifies

Biden on the cusp of US election victory as Trump presses unfounded fraud claims

Why is the US vote count taking so long?

Is America becoming a failed state?

US job growth slows in October; unemployment rate falls to 6.9%

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 7, 2020 10:25 AM
Government & Economy

Turkey's Erdogan replaces central bank governor as lira slides

[ISTANBUL] Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan removed central bank governor Murat Uysal from his post on Saturday and...

Nov 7, 2020 10:20 AM
Energy & Commodities

China inks first term deal for US LNG since trade war erupted

[SINGAPORE] China inked its first term deal to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from an American exporter since the...

Nov 7, 2020 09:50 AM
Technology

Brazilian telecoms snub US official over Huawei 5G pressure

[BRASILIA] Brazil's top four telecom companies have decide not to meet with a visiting senior US official who has...

Nov 7, 2020 09:18 AM
Transport

Airbus monthly jet deliveries surge in October to near-2019 level

[PARIS] Europe's Airbus booked 72 jet deliveries in October, approaching last year's monthly pace for the first time...

Nov 7, 2020 08:51 AM
Government & Economy

Some Americans dance, others wield guns at vote-tallying sites as Biden's lead solidifies

[PHILADELPHIA] Supporters of Joe Biden danced in the streets outside a ballot-counting centre in Philadelphia on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Is America becoming a failed state?

The data behind US presidential elections and markets

UBS sued for US$500m by Chinese tycoon over deal gone awry

DoctorxDentist a bitter pill for practitioners; medical association steps in while threat of legal action brews

Alibaba fraternity stamps mark on top-end Singapore properties

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for