You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US eager to work with restored Sri Lanka PM

Tue, Dec 18, 2018 - 10:08 AM

BP_Ranil Wickremesinghe_181218_7.jpg
The United States on Monday praised the restoration of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe - controversially replaced by a former strongman in October - and voiced eagerness to work with him.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Monday praised the restoration of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe - controversially replaced by a former strongman in October - and voiced eagerness to work with him.

"We are pleased that the leadership in Sri Lanka has resolved the political crisis of the past several weeks in accordance with constitutional norms and the rule of law," State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said.

"Sri Lanka is a valued partner in the Indo-Pacific, and we look forward to engaging with Prime Minister Wickremesinghe and his cabinet to advance cooperation on bilateral and regional issues of common interest," he said.

President Maithripala Sirisena in October abruptly sacked his onetime ally Wickremesinghe and replaced him with Mahinda Rajapaksa, a former strongman who had defiantly refused international calls for accountability over the bloody end of the decades-old Tamil Tiger insurgency.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Wickremesinghe's dismissal sparked an outcry at home and abroad, with his allies saying that China - which forged a close economic relationship with Mr Rajapakse - was involved, a claim denied by Beijing.

AFP

Government & Economy

From Jan 1, non-Malaysians and non-Singaporeans can rent HDB flats for maximum 2 years, up from 1½ years

Embattled Australia PM Morrison eyes tax cuts before election

Women are on track to earn the same as men - in 202 years

Former FBI chief lashes out at Trump, Republicans

China marks 40-year economic rise as clouds gather

Czech warning over Huawei, ZTE security 'threat'

Editor's Choice

BT_20181218_MAS_3646253.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

BP_SGtrade_181218_2.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore November exports' slide sounds caution on trade

BP_SGprivate_181218_3.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Real Estate

Developers' November sales jump but challenges lie ahead

Most Read

1 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
2 Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others
3 SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019
4 Singapore economy: 7 factors to watch in 2019
5 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner

Must Read

BT_20181218_MAS_3646253.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

BP_SGprivate_181218_3.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Real Estate

Developers' November sales jump but challenges lie ahead

Dec 18, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Kimly, Top Glove, GS Holdings, DeClout, BlackGold

BT_20181218_DHOBY_3646302.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Transport

NE Line to have major renewal project next year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening