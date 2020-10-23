You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US early vote total crosses 50 million, signaling a record-smashing turnout

Fri, Oct 23, 2020 - 11:08 PM

[WASHINGTON] More than 50 million Americans have cast ballots in the presidential election, an early-voting expert said on Friday, signaling a potential record turnout out for a Nov 3 matchup between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden.

According to Michael McDonald of the University of Florida's Elections Project, at least 50.95 million people had cast ballots in person or by mail 11 days before Election Day.

That is roughly one-third of the 150 million-plus ballots that Mr McDonald and other experts predict could be cast this year.

Some 137 million ballots were cast in the 2016 election.

The massive early-vote total gives the Republican Trump less leeway to change minds before voting concludes. Opinion polls show him trailing Mr Biden, a Democrat, both nationally and in several battleground states that will decide who sits in the White House on Jan 20, 2021.

SEE ALSO

Stocks hold tight ranges as US election caution sets in

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Trump and Mr Biden met for their second and final debate on Thursday night. Analysts gave Mr Trump credit for a relatively restrained performance, but said it probably did not fundamentally change the dynamics of the race.

Mr Trump, 74, will hold two rallies in the battleground state of Florida, where opinion polls show a tight race. Mr Biden, 77, will deliver a speech in his home state of Delaware on his plans for leading a recovery from the pandemic.

Mr Trump has frequently assailed absentee voting as unreliable, and his campaign has fought states' efforts to expand a practice that analysts say is as secure as any other method.

Mr Trump himself has voted by mail in past elections, but plans to vote in person in Florida on Saturday, the White House said.

Vice President Mike Pence cast his early-vote ballot in Indianapolis on Friday morning.

Democrats have cast roughly 5 million more votes than Republicans so far, though their margin has shrunk in recent days, according to TargetSmart, a Democratic analytics firm.

The pandemic has upended campaign traditions. Americans may find themselves waiting days or weeks to know who won as election officials count tens of millions of mail-in votes.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US business activity picks up in October

Freed on bail, prominent Thai protest leader pledges to keep up campaign

Muhyiddin seeks king's assent to declare emergency, according to sources

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Euro zone business activity contracts in Oct as Covid-19 resurges

10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 23, 2020 11:02 PM
Energy & Commodities

China to launch long-awaited international copper futures on Nov 19

[BEIJING] China's securities regulator said on Friday it had approved an international copper futures contract for...

Oct 23, 2020 10:49 PM
Government & Economy

US business activity picks up in October

[WASHINGTON] US business activity increased to a 20-month high in October, but the pace of new business growth and...

Oct 23, 2020 10:17 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St rises at open on hopes of progress in stimulus talks

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, with investors anticipating progress in bipartisan...

Oct 23, 2020 10:10 PM
Companies & Markets

OKP's subsidiary to purchase Kreta Ayer property for S$11.3m

OKP Holdings announced that its 51 per cent-owned subsidiary Raffles Prestige Capital will be purchasing a property...

Oct 23, 2020 09:11 PM
Life & Culture

Hitler under the hammer: speech cards auctioned in Munich

[MUNICH] A sheaf of papers, scrawled with notes in a vigorous hand, here and there a recognisable phrase:"the Jewish...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Parti Liyani case: Chief Justice allows probe into prosecutors

Nanofilm's IPO shares priced at S$2.59, promising market cap of S$1.7b

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

Broker's take: DBS says Bukit Sembawang land bank undervalued, initiates with 'buy'

WeWork default is a real possibility, warns Fitch Ratings

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for