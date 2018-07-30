You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US eases export controls for high-tech sales to India -Ross

Mon, Jul 30, 2018 - 11:16 PM

doc718ki67o1yep7ve54qq_doc718k008p3bn17dxx6jcr.jpg
The United States has eased export controls for high technology product sales to India, granting it the same access as NATO allies, Australia, Japan and South Korea, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] The United States has eased export controls for high technology product sales to India, granting it the same access as NATO allies, Australia, Japan and South Korea, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday.

Mr Ross, speaking at US Chamber of Commerce event, said the move to grant Strategic Trade Authorization status STA1 to India reflects its efforts to improve its own export control regime, its adherence to multilateral export rules and its growing status as a U.S. defense partner. "STA1 provides India greater supply chain efficiency, both for defense, and for other high-tech products," Mr Ross said, adding that the elevated status would have affected about US$9.7 billion worth of Indian goods purchases over the past seven years.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Pompeo announces US$113m in new US initiatives in 'Indo-Pacific'

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC

India eyeing single regulator for e-commerce sector

Malaysia may place curbs on car imports as it reviews national automotive policy: Mahathir

China offers to open discussions on post-Brexit trade deal: UK minister

Editor's Choice

BP_Jakarta_300718_2.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

More capital outflows from emerging Asia expected in H2

BT_20180730_ANGTING30_3514833.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Technology

Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career

BP_Daintree_300718_7.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Real Estate

Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch

Most Read

1 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
2 Ultra-long haul flights take off
3 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
4 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
5 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_300718_79.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Real Estate

Completed condo prices gain at slower 0.7% pace in June: NUS index

BP_SGcondo_300718_79.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

2018 UOB Car Loan Launch1 (1).jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service

Jul 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening