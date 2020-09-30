You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US economy contracts at 31.4% in Q2

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 9:40 PM

tl-ny-a-300920.jpg
The US economy suffered its sharpest contraction in at least 73 years in the second quarter because of the disruptions from the coronavirus, the government confirmed on Wednesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The US economy suffered its sharpest contraction in at least 73 years in the second quarter because of the disruptions from the coronavirus, the government confirmed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product plunged at a 31.4 per cent annualised rate last quarter, the deepest drop in output since the government started keeping records in 1947, the Commerce Department said in its third estimate of GDP. Output was previously reported to have contracted at a 31.7 per cent pace in the second quarter.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US firms added 749,000 jobs in September

ECB to consider inflation overshoot in echo of Fed strategy

Singapore to unilaterally lift border restrictions for visitors from Australia and Vietnam from Oct 8

Philippine government seeks 540b peso budget support from central bank

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

China preparing an antitrust investigation into Google: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 30, 2020 09:55 PM
Energy & Commodities

Total to increase investments in renewable energy production

[PARIS] France's Total on Wednesday said it would hike its annual investments in renewable energy and electricity by...

Sep 30, 2020 09:52 PM
Technology

Facebook overhauls Instagram messaging, enabling cross-app chats with Messenger

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook said on Wednesday it would start replacing the direct messaging service within Instagram...

Sep 30, 2020 09:49 PM
Transport

Travel slump threatens 46 million jobs, aviation group says

[PARIS] The impact of the coronavirus on travel may cost as many as 46 million jobs globally, according to...

Sep 30, 2020 09:43 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St gains at open after upbeat economic data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as upbeat data raised hopes that a domestic economic rebound was...

Sep 30, 2020 09:33 PM
Government & Economy

US firms added 749,000 jobs in September

[WASHINGTON] US companies added 749,000 jobs in September, a private report showed, indicating the labour market's...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Amazon to take Citigroup office space in Singapore's finance hub

Hot stock: Sembmarine shares rise 2.8% as investors gain optimism on potential merger

Singapore's Covid-19 relief framework changes take effect, with more powers for assessors

CapitaLand Retail China Trust to diversify portfolio to include assets in office and industrial space

HDB appoints to its board SAF commander, architect and ambassador

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.