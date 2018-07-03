You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US envoy Pompeo to return to North Korea this week

Tue, Jul 03, 2018 - 6:44 AM

file70s69vk2k41l8cjcd2s.jpg
Mr Pompeo will leave Washington on Thursday for Pyongyang at the start of a round-the-world diplomatic mission that will bring him to Brussels and a key Nato summit, officials said.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo heads back to North Korea this week to flesh out the bare bones nuclear agreement between US President Donald Trump and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong Un.

Mr Pompeo will leave Washington on Thursday for Pyongyang at the start of a round-the-world diplomatic mission that will bring him to Brussels and a key Nato summit, officials said.

Mr Trump has boasted that a statement he signed with Mr Kim in Singapore last month resolved the old foes' nuclear stand-off, but Mr Pompeo has been tasked with nailing down details.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders refused to confirm or deny reports that Mr Kim's regime has stepped up its nuclear program since the Trump summit, rather than beginning to disarm.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"To continue the ongoing and important work of denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula, Secretary Pompeo will be leaving for North Korea on July 5 to meet with the leader and the team," she said.

"I think a number of things have happened. One, in the last eight months you haven't seen missile launches," she added, referring to North Korea's former habit of provocatively testing ballistic missiles.

"You haven't seen nuclear detonations. And again, these conversations are continuing to evolve. I'm not going to get into the details but I can tell you that progress continues to be made."

The State Department said Mr Pompeo would leave North Korea on Saturday for Tokyo and on Sunday hold talks on the crisis and regional issues with both Japanese and South Korean officials.

On Sunday he will carry on to Hanoi for talks with the Vietnamese government and the week after continue on to the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi before arriving in Brussels on July 10.

There he will accompany Mr Trump to the two-day Nato summit and meet European officials to discuss energy policy.

AFP

Government & Economy

Growth of China's manufacturing sector slows in June

South Korean leader Moon on state visit to Singapore from July 11-13

Trade frictions disrupt global factory growth in June

Malaysia freezes 408 bank accounts; summons ex-PM's stepson in probe

Japan business confidence slips again in June survey: BOJ Tankan report

BI expects higher GDP growth from looser mortgage rules, despite rate hikes

Editor's Choice

BT_20180703_YOENBLOC3_3488257.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale

nz-hdb-010718.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018

Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite of Singapore firms dips as they pursue revamp

Most Read

1 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
2 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
3 Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2: URA flash estimates
4 CIMB rolls out "first online application" for S'pore-dollar fixed deposit
5 DBS eyes Taiwan, Japan, Europe in hunt for bonds growth
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180703_ANGCFA2_3488124.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Disclosure, conversion safeguards for dual class shares fall short: CFA

nz-hdb-010718.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018

Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite of Singapore firms dips as they pursue revamp

bp_moon_jae-in_020718_100.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Government & Economy

South Korean leader Moon on state visit to Singapore from July 11-13

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening