You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US envoy to North Korea urges security council unity on sanctions

Fri, Mar 15, 2019 - 9:13 AM

lwx_Stephen Biegun_150319_35.jpg
Special Representative Stephen Biegun briefed council members at the US mission in New York on Thursday, and stressed the importance of ensuring that UN sanctions are maintained and fully implemented amid ongoing North Korea denuclearisation talks, according to a diplomat who was present at the meeting and requested anonymity to discuss it.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] President Donald Trump's envoy for North Korea called on United Nations Security Council members to stay united in pressuring Kim Jong Un's government to give up its nuclear weapons following the failed talks between Mr Trump and Mr Kim in Hanoi last month.

Special Representative Stephen Biegun briefed council members at the US mission in New York on Thursday, and stressed the importance of ensuring that UN sanctions are maintained and fully implemented amid ongoing North Korea denuclearisation talks, according to a diplomat who was present at the meeting and requested anonymity to discuss it.

Both China and Russia have called for easing sanctions on North Korea, a move the US thinks could jeopardise the Kim regime's willingness to dismantle its nuclear weapons program.

Pressuring Mr Kim through crippling sanctions is crucial to the US effort to get him to abandon his nuclear ambitions. A UN report this week showed North Korea is successfully evading sanctions through elaborate methods to import oil, export coal and hack into foreign banks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earlier this week, Mr Biegun told the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace's nuclear conference in Washington that the US would not accept a phased denuclearisation by North Korea even as he reiterated that the Trump administration is still "very much engaged with our counterparts in North Korea".

Mr Trump said he ended a meeting with Mr Kim in the Vietnamese capital after the North Korean leader had asked for complete sanctions relief in exchange for dismantling the country's main nuclear complex. The US wanted more action by Pyongyang on hidden nuclear facilities, as well as warheads and intercontinental ballistic missiles that could reach the American mainland.

"We'd lift that pressure, but in exchange for only a portion of those weapons of mass destruction programs," Mr Biegun said at the Carnegie Endowment conference on Monday. "That would have put us in a position, a very difficult position, of essentially subsidising what would potentially be ongoing development of weapons of mass destruction in North Korea. We need a total solution".

After a series of missile launches and nuclear weapons tests by North Korea in 2017, the Security Council imposed three rounds of sanctions on Pyongyang, including bans on exports of iron, coal, lead, seafood and textiles as well as some oil-import restrictions.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

New Zealand students walk out of class, kicking off global strike

UK's May wins Parliament’s backing for plan to delay Brexit

India’s top government adviser says the election won’t stop economic reforms

US blames Russia, Damascus after strikes in Syria's Idlib

Bank of Canada sees rising global debt as top threat to growth

Trump-Xi summit will not happen in March: Mnuchin

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150319_1.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Garage

Singapore corporate venture capital players stay upbeat

lwx_HDB_150319_4.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Real Estate

PropNex calls for revisions in cooling measures

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Mar 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Datapulse gets shareholders' nod to move into hotel investments

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 Singapore's first bitcoin trial: Quoine exchange found liable for reversing B2C2's trades
3 Broker's take: Citi Research downgrades SGX to 'sell' as HKSE's China futures contract product may curb profits
4 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
5 Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Oxley call for trading halts pending announcements

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_150319_1.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Garage

Singapore corporate venture capital players stay upbeat

BP_cbd_150319_3.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Government & Economy

SMEs to be given help to digitalise and venture abroad earlier

BT_20190315__VITEEHAI15_3724539.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
SME

Local SME Tee Hai Chem sells 51% stake to German MNC, teams up to go global

BP_SGmsia_150319_4.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia to suspend overlapping port claims off Tuas

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening