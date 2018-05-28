You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US ex-president George H. W. Bush hospitalised again

Mon, May 28, 2018 - 6:46 AM

BP_George Bush_280518_23.jpg
A little more than three weeks after he was released from hospital, former US president George H. W. Bush was re-admitted on Sunday with low blood pressure and fatigue, his spokesman said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] A little more than three weeks after he was released from hospital, former US president George H. W. Bush was re-admitted on Sunday with low blood pressure and fatigue, his spokesman said.

"The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort," Jim McGrath said on Twitter.

The 41st president will likely remain at Southern Maine Health Care, in the state of Maine, under observation for a few days, Mr McGrath wrote.

Mr Bush, 93, spent more than a week at a Houston, Texas, hospital in late April and early May, immediately after the funeral of his beloved wife Barbara Bush.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At that time, Mr Bush contracted an infection that spread to his blood and initially left him in intensive care.

Mr Bush, who suffers from Parkinson's disease and is wheelchair-bound, has been hospitalised on several occasions in recent years.

Mr Bush is the father of George W. Bush, who served as president from 2001 to 2009.

The elder Bush was elected president in 1988 but served only one term, going down to defeat against Democrat Clinton in 1992.

AFP

Government & Economy

Italy plunges into political crisis after government talks collapse

Trump sees 'brilliant potential' for North Korea as summit prep continues

Singapore start-ups look to a changing France for growth

Scares ahead in global trade and markets, but little danger of zombie apocalypse

Moon steps in when Trump and Kim fall out

CareShield Life to replace ElderShield in 2020

Editor's Choice

BT_20180528_YMFRANCE26_3451594.jpg
May 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore start-ups look to a changing France for growth

BT_20180528_NBGOLD26WIFI_3451281.jpg
May 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

Gold bulls puzzled why metal hasn't performed amid tensions

BT_20180528_RCCOL283GKM_3451694.jpg
May 28, 2018
Stocks

Scares ahead in global trade and markets, but little danger of zombie apocalypse

Most Read

1 Hyflux restructuring negative for creditors: Moody's
2 Hyflux woes not a sign that loans to power companies are riskier: Moody's
3 Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
4 Indonesian tycoon buys 2 Bt Pasoh shophouses
5 Leonie Gardens in District 9 goes en bloc with S$800m reserve price; Lakeside Apartments at S$240m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_MAZARS_280518_4.jpg
May 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Mazars faces possible actions by Acra over Midas auditing

BT_20180528_YMFRANCE26_3451594.jpg
May 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore start-ups look to a changing France for growth

BP_DBS_280518_5.jpg
May 28, 2018
Technology

DBS to build and implement Carousell's mobile wallet CarouPay

BT_20180528_RCCOL283GKM_3451694.jpg
May 28, 2018
Stocks

Scares ahead in global trade and markets, but little danger of zombie apocalypse

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening