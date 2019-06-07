US extends deadline for Chinese imports before increasing tariffs

US officials are granting Chinese exporters two more weeks to get their products into the United States before increasing tariffs on those items, according to a US government notice posted online on Friday.

[WASHINGTON] US officials are granting Chinese exporters two more weeks to get their products into the United States before increasing tariffs on those items, according to a US government notice posted online on Friday.

The United States Trade Representative said it was extending the deadline from June 1 to June 15 for certain products to enter the United States without being subject to an additional 25 per cent tariff.

