You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US factory activity slows

Wed, Aug 01, 2018 - 11:30 PM

doc719ld9wg3ki1l7h5ki9_doc6wa9cyis5urbj0wu701.jpg
US manufacturing activity slowed in July amid signs that a robust economy and import tariffs were putting pressure on the supply chain, which could hurt production in the long term.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] US manufacturing activity slowed in July amid signs that a robust economy and import tariffs were putting pressure on the supply chain, which could hurt production in the long term.

Other data on Wednesday showed private employers stepped up hiring in July, suggesting the labor market remained robust at the start of the third quarter.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national factory activity fell to a reading of 58.1 last month from 60.2 in June. A reading above 50 in the ISM index indicates an expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for about 12 per cent of the U.S. economy.

"Demand remains robust, but the nation's employment resources and supply chains continue to struggle," said Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Respondents are again overwhelmingly concerned about how tariff-related activity, including reciprocal tariffs, will continue to affect their business."

President Donald Trump's "America First" trade policy has left the United States embroiled in tit-for-tat tariffs with its major trade partners, including China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union. Mr Trump claims the United States is being taken advantage of by its trade partners.

Analysts have warned that import duties could disrupt supply chains, undercut business investment and potentially put a brake on strong economic growth. The signs of rising capacity constraints could draw the attention of the Federal Reserve, which is wrapping up a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.

The US central bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday after increasing borrowing costs in June for the second time this year. The Fed has forecast two more rate hikes by the end of 2018.

While the ISM's supplier deliveries sub-index dropped 6.1 points to 62.1 last month, the reading remained high after racing to a 14-year high of 68.2 in June. Economists say the trade tensions, the robust economy, marked by labor shortages and strong domestic demand, are behind the delivery delays.

The economy grew at a 4.1 per cent annualized rate in the second quarter, the fastest in nearly four years and double the 2.2 per cent pace logged in the January-March period. The labour market is considered to be near or at full employment, with the jobless rate at 4.0 per cent.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Hong Kong June retail sales see double digit growth for 5th month

Dubai tourism growth slows in first half of 2018

US hiring surges in July: ADP survey

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Euro zone factory growth subdued on trade fears, rising prices

Singapore SMEs top exporters in Asia-Pacific: FedEx survey

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-Budget2018-25.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Startups

New bourse debuts to trade shares in high-growth startups

bp_sgbiz_310718_29.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

In a first, majority of S'pore-listed firms now have a woman director

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Property sector sentiment down, but underlying demand still exists

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
3 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
4 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
5 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6ul18oroxqa1cfaa43qn.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
SME

Singapore SMEs top exporters in Asia-Pacific: FedEx survey

file6ul18oroxqa1cfaa43qn.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

google.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Technology

Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m

Aug 1, 2018
Real Estate

Residential, commercial project at Mohamed Sultan Road put up for sale for S$30m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening