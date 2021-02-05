 US factory orders beat expectations in December, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US factory orders beat expectations in December

Fri, Feb 05, 2021 - 12:07 AM

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods rose more than expected in December and business spending on equipment was solid, pointing to continued strength in the manufacturing industry in the near term.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday that factory orders increased 1.1 per cent after surging 1.3 per cent in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders gaining 0.7per cent in December.

Orders dropped 6.6 per cent year-on-year.

Manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9per cent of the US economy, has been driven by strong demand for goods such as electronics and furniture as 23.7 per cent of the labour force works from home because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But spending on long-lasting manufactured goods declined for a second straight month in December, government data showed last week. The distribution of vaccines to fight the coronavirus is picking up, which is expected to lift spending on services by summer, and slow the manufacturing momentum.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Institute for Supply Management reported this week that its index of national factory activity slipped in January.

Unfilled orders at factories fell 0.3 per cent in December. Factory goods orders in December were boosted by strong demand for machinery, electrical equipment, appliances and components, as well as primary metals and fabricated metal products.

The Commerce Department also reported that orders for non-defence capital goods excluding aircraft, which are seen as a measure of business spending plans on equipment, increased 0.7 per cent in December instead of 0.6 per cent as reported last month.

Shipments of core capital goods, which are used to calculate business equipment spending in the GDP report, advanced 0.7 per cent.

They were previously reported to have gained 0.5 per cent in December.

Business spending on equipment increased robustly for a second straight quarter in the fourth quarter, contributing to the economy's 4 per cent annualised growth rate during that period.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

World's biggest wealth fund set to target national oil giants

Woman who tested positive for Covid-19 reclassified as an imported case: MOH

Jobless claims in US decrease for a third consecutive week

Yellen vows to probe market mania, in consumer-protection test

Muhyiddin seeks balance as economy reels from virus curbs

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 5, 2021 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

World's biggest wealth fund set to target national oil giants

[OSLO] Norway's US$1.3 trillion wealth fund is set to take a critical look at the stakes it holds in national oil...

Feb 4, 2021 11:34 PM
Government & Economy

Woman who tested positive for Covid-19 reclassified as an imported case: MOH

[SINGAPORE] A 35-year-old long-term visit pass holder reported as an unlinked community case on Wednesday (Feb 3)...

Feb 4, 2021 11:28 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St rises as focus turns to stimulus, corporate earnings

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes rose on Thursday as investors looked to corporate earnings and signs of...

Feb 4, 2021 11:09 PM
Consumer

PayPal's revenue surges in strong finish to blockbuster year

[SAN JOSE] PayPal Holdings said consumers flocked to its service in the final months of the year as they hurried to...

Feb 4, 2021 11:02 PM
Government & Economy

Jobless claims in US decrease for a third consecutive week

[WASHINGTON] Applications for US state unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level since the end of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BOE tells banks to start preparing for negative rates if needed

US pharmaceutical giant Merck to get new CEO

Branson-backed SPAC to take DNA-testing firm 23andMe public in US$3.5b deal

SIA reports S$142m net loss for Q3, as travel demand remains constrained

Yanlord's contracted pre-sales more than double to 5.2b yuan in January

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for