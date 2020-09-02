You are here

US factory orders rise more than expected in July

Wed, Sep 02, 2020 - 11:35 PM

[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods increased more than expected in July as the manufacturing sector continues to steadily recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday factory orders rose 6.4 per cent after a similar gain in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders increasing 6.0 per cent in July.

REUTERS

