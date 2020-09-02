You are here
US factory orders rise more than expected in July
[WASHINGTON] New orders for US-made goods increased more than expected in July as the manufacturing sector continues to steadily recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday factory orders rose 6.4 per cent after a similar gain in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders increasing 6.0 per cent in July.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes