You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US factory output rises more than forecast on auto production

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 11:17 PM

[WASHINGTON] US manufacturing output rose by more than forecast in November thanks to a boost in auto production, helping factories continue to rebound toward their pre-pandemic capacity and strength.

Output at factories increased 0.8 per cent from the prior month after an upwardly revised 1.1 per cent gain in October, according to Federal Reserve data Tuesday that compared with economists' estimates for a 0.4 per cent rise. Total industrial production, which also includes mining and utility output, advanced 0.4 per cent in November after a 0.9 per cent increase a month earlier.

Production of motor vehicles and parts jumped 5.3 per cent, the first increase in four months. Excluding auto production, factory output increased 0.4 per cent.

Manufacturing has been on a steady, albeit gradual, path to recovery since the pandemic upended production and supply chains in March and April. A separate report Tuesday showed manufacturing in New York state expanded at a modest pace in December, though companies remained optimistic about future business conditions.

While growth may decelerate as the surge in Covid-19 cases weighs on the economy, still-lean inventories paired with solid demand for goods will continue to support the industry.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Even with the latest improvement, the Fed's index of manufacturing remains about 3.6 per cent below its February level. Employment in the sector has improved for seven straight months, though manufacturing payrolls are about 600,000 lower than before the pandemic.

Manufacturing capacity utilization rose to 72.6 per cent from 72 per cent, while total capacity utilisation, including factories, mines and utilities, increased to 73.3 per cent. That rate compares with 76.9 per cent in February. Unused capacity weighs on corporate profits because capital is underutilised.

Utility output declined 4.3 per cent in November on lower-than-usual demand for heating because of warmer temperatures. Mining output increased 2.3 per cent.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US import prices inch up in November

Japanese stimulus to boost GDP; create or support jobs for 600,000 people

Singapore, Vietnam to launch green lane for business and official travel by next year

Muhyuddin passes leadership test in final budget vote

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore falls two places in cost of living rankings on weaker SGD: ECA International

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 15, 2020 11:12 PM
Government & Economy

US import prices inch up in November

[WASHINGTON] US import prices rebounded less than expected in November as an increase in the cost of petroleum...

Dec 15, 2020 10:50 PM
Banking & Finance

US authorities investigating SEB, Swedbank and Danske

[STOCKHOLM] The US Justice Department and the FBI are investigating SEB, Swedbank and Danske Bank over possible...

Dec 15, 2020 10:46 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher on stimulus hopes

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, as progress toward a massive government spending...

Dec 15, 2020 10:40 PM
Consumer

Mental health tech startups fetch record investments with Covid-19

[LONDON] The Covid-19 pandemic has put the spotlight on mental health tech startups, globally marking a record year...

Dec 15, 2020 09:53 PM
Consumer

Eli Lilly to buy gene therapy developer Prevail in US$1.04b deal

[INDIANAPOLIS] Eli Lilly said on Tuesday it would buy Prevail Therapeutics in a deal potentially valued at US$1.04...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Renaissance United and unit sued for US$2.8 million

Singapore, Vietnam to launch green lane for business and official travel by next year

Pharmaceutical firms to manufacture vaccine in Singapore

Perennial Real Estate, Kuok Khoon Hong joint entity pay S$280.9m for Mediacorp's Caldecott Hill site

Keppel Land is lead investor in co-living startup Cove's US$4.6m Series A round

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for