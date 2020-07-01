You are here

US fatalities on rise with more than 1,000 deaths in 24 hours

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 10:28 AM

The United States recorded 1,199 fatalities from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, as the country's death toll began to climb again, the Johns Hopkins University tally showed on Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The United States recorded 1,199 fatalities from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, as the country's death toll began to climb again, the Johns Hopkins University tally showed on Tuesday.

The number of daily deaths had not exceeded 1,000 since June 10.

The country...

