US FDA advisers overwhelmingly back authorising Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Fri, Dec 11, 2020 - 7:45 AM

nz_pfizer_111238.jpg
A panel of outside advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to endorse emergency use of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for the agency to authorize the shot for a nation that has lost more than 285,000 lives to Covid-19.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Stay up to date with The Business Times for