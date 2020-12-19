US FDA authorises Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

Get our introductory offer at only
[NEW YORK] Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Friday became the second to receive emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), welcome news to a nation with a staggering Covid-19 death toll of over 307,000 lives lost.
The FDA announced the authorisation...
