US FDA authorises Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

Sat, Dec 19, 2020 - 9:01 AM

nz_modernavax_191244.jpg
Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Friday became the second to receive emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), welcome news to a nation with a staggering Covid-19 death toll of over 307,000 lives lost.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Friday became the second to receive emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), welcome news to a nation with a staggering Covid-19 death toll of over 307,000 lives lost.

The FDA announced the authorisation...

The FDA announced the authorisation...

