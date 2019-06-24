You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US Fed like a 'stubborn child': Trump

Mon, Jun 24, 2019 - 10:13 PM

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Monday renewed his attacks on the Federal Reserve, saying the central bank's reluctance to cut interest rates was standing in the way of blowout economic expansion.

The Fed last week left benchmark US lending rates untouched but signaled it could ease them soon if the economic outlook deteriorates.

"Despite a Federal Reserve that doesn't know what it is doing... we are on course to have one of the best Months of June in US history," Mr Trump tweeted, arguing that lower rates would have driven GDP growth rates as high as five percent.

"Now they stick, like a stubborn child when we need rate cuts & easing, to make up for what other countries are doing against us. Blew it!"

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell opened the door to a rate cut, saying persistent trade friction and slowing global growth, among other factors, had "strengthened" the case for looser monetary policy.

A single member of the Fed's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee pushed for an immediate cut to help preserve the economic expansion.

But Mr Powell insisted on the central bank's political independence, brushing aside news reports that Mr Trump had considered demoting him. He has maintained that central bankers pay no attention to political pressure.

After raising interest rates nine times since 2015, gradually emerging from a decade of ultra-low rates in the aftermath of the Great Recession, policymakers have signaled a shift in course, with their next move likely to be a cut.

Meanwhile, the US economy has given off mixed signals: Surveys of consumer confidence and business activity are running hot, unemployment is still near 50-year lows, and consumer spending has been strong in recent months.

But growth in the second quarter could be about half the pace of the first, manufacturing has continued to weaken and business investment has declined.

And Mr Trump's threat to jack up tariffs on another US$300 billion in Chinese goods threatens to send shockwaves through the global economy.

AFP

Government & Economy

Swiss ready to retaliate against EU over stock market access

PODCAST: Getting started with SkillsFuture-funded courses if you have unused credit (Money Hacks, Ep 47)

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Memes, cartoons and caustic Cantonese: the language of Hong Kong's protests

Indonesia surprises with a trade surplus in May

Australia planning new port in north for use by US Marines: Report

Editor's Choice

file6ue8ynmp65f4bc4x93a.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater

file732oi2gd5nsw7p7dnjc.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom

BT_20190624_KRSKY_3816498.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Real Estate

40% of Sky Everton units sold

Most Read

1 Bitcoin climbs to US$10,000 as memories of the crypto bubble fade
2 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
3 Temasek backs SCI in S$1.5b bond issue to strengthen SembMarine
4 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
5 40% of Sky Everton units sold

Must Read

cbd.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's headline inflation edges up in May, core inflation holds steady

cbd.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file75vqyd4y2uogusg4mtr.jpg
Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed

Jun 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

International Cement fails to get SGX nod for US$104.4m acquisition of African firm

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening