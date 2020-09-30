You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US firms added 749,000 jobs in September

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 9:33 PM

tl-newyork-a-300920.jpg
US companies added 749,000 jobs in September, a private report showed, indicating the labour market's gradual rebound is continuing as demand rises from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US companies added 749,000 jobs in September, a private report showed, indicating the labour market's gradual rebound is continuing as demand rises from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses' payrolls increased after an upwardly revised 481,000 rise in August, according to ADP Research Institute data released Wednesday. The median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 649,000 gain in September.

While the gain could be viewed as good news for a labour market as businesses continue to hire in industries where demand is growing, ADP's measure of private employment is still more than 10 million below its pre-pandemic level. The persistent spread of the coronavirus remains a challenge, while a stalemate over federal aid for businesses and the unemployed is limiting momentum in the economy.

Sustaining the economic rebound depends on the extent to which the government controls the spread of the coronavirus and also on whether lawmakers break their logjam over passing additional government aid. Virus fatalities in the US surpassed 200,000 this month, and Walt Disney's announcement Tuesday that it's slashing 28,000 workers in its resort business points to persistent issues for travel and tourism firms as long as the pandemic rages.

"The labour market continues to recover gradually," Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute, said in a statement.

SEE ALSO

Pompeo due in Asia for talks on China, North Korea

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The ADP data precede the Friday's monthly jobs report from the federal government - the last round of data prior to the November election - which economists forecast will show that private payrolls increased by 875,000 in September after a 1.03 million gain in August. ADP's figures have diverged widely from the government's data in recent months.

Payrolls at small businesses increased by 192,000 last month, while medium-size businesses gained 259,000 jobs, according to the ADP report. At large firms on the other hand, payrolls climbed 297,000. ADP's data has shown that the biggest job gains in recent months have come from firms employing more than 500 workers.

Service-provider employment increased 552,000 in September, reflecting gains in trade, transportation and utilities as well as health care and social assistance, according to ADP. Payrolls at goods producers rose 196,000 last month, including 130,000 in manufacturing and 60,000 in construction.

ADP's payroll data represent firms employing nearly 26 million workers in the US.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US economy contracts at 31.4% in Q2

ECB to consider inflation overshoot in echo of Fed strategy

Singapore to unilaterally lift border restrictions for visitors from Australia and Vietnam from Oct 8

Philippine government seeks 540b peso budget support from central bank

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

China preparing an antitrust investigation into Google: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 30, 2020 09:55 PM
Energy & Commodities

Total to increase investments in renewable energy production

[PARIS] France's Total on Wednesday said it would hike its annual investments in renewable energy and electricity by...

Sep 30, 2020 09:52 PM
Technology

Facebook overhauls Instagram messaging, enabling cross-app chats with Messenger

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook said on Wednesday it would start replacing the direct messaging service within Instagram...

Sep 30, 2020 09:49 PM
Transport

Travel slump threatens 46 million jobs, aviation group says

[PARIS] The impact of the coronavirus on travel may cost as many as 46 million jobs globally, according to...

Sep 30, 2020 09:43 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St gains at open after upbeat economic data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as upbeat data raised hopes that a domestic economic rebound was...

Sep 30, 2020 09:40 PM
Government & Economy

US economy contracts at 31.4% in Q2

[WASHINGTON] The US economy suffered its sharpest contraction in at least 73 years in the second quarter because of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Amazon to take Citigroup office space in Singapore's finance hub

Hot stock: Sembmarine shares rise 2.8% as investors gain optimism on potential merger

Singapore's Covid-19 relief framework changes take effect, with more powers for assessors

CapitaLand Retail China Trust to diversify portfolio to include assets in office and industrial space

HDB appoints to its board SAF commander, architect and ambassador

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.