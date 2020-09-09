You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US firms in China increasingly fear soured ties will last for years: survey

Wed, Sep 09, 2020 - 12:47 PM

rk_beijing_090920.jpg
US companies in China are increasingly fretful that trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies will drag out over years and nearly a third said their ability to retain staff had been affected, a survey showed.
PHOTO: AFP

[SHANGHAI] US companies in China are increasingly fretful that trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies will drag out over years and nearly a third said their ability to retain staff had been affected, a survey showed.

Half of the firms said they believe soured ties will last at least three years, up sharply from 30 per cent in 2019, according to an annual business sentiment survey conducted by the American Chamber Commerce in Shanghai and consultancy PWC China.

Of those, 27 per cent said they believe tensions will last indefinitely, compared with just 13 per cent last year.

"US businesses in China would like to see the two countries resolve their outstanding issues quickly and reduce tensions. A workable cooperative framework for the next decade would be a good place to focus discussions," Ker Gibbs, president of the business chamber, said in a statement.

US-China tensions, already high after last year's trade war, have further intensified this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak and as Washington blacklists or threatens to blacklist Chinese technology companies on national security grounds.

SEE ALSO

A bubble scarier than Big Tech is brewing in China

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

With the US election approaching, President Donald Trump this week again raised the idea of separating the US and Chinese economies, also known as decoupling, suggesting the United States would not lose money if the countries no longer did business.

Underscoring the worries about bilateral tensions as well as economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, only 29 per cent of firms plan to increase their investment in China this year, down from 47 per cent in 2019.

But the proportion of companies with a pessimistic five-year outlook receded slightly, at 18.5 per cent versus 21.1 per cent in 2019.

The improvement may be attributable to the Phase One trade deal, the report said, although it noted pessimism remained historically high. Until 2019, firms with pessimistic five-year outlooks had hovered at around 7 per cent for several years.

This year's survey was conducted June 16-July 16 and garnered responses from 346 companies spanning sectors such as industrial manufacturing, automotive and pharmaceutical.

More than 90 per cent of respondents said they were committed to remaining in China, while 71 per cent of firms that own or outsource production in China said they did not intend to shift manufacturing to other countries.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Asian summits underway amid US-China friction

Indonesian minister says economic policies must align better to tackle crisis

Liquidation business booms in South Korea as wave of small retailers close due to virus

Japan's households, firms keep hoarding cash at record pace as Covid-19 strains broaden

China's August PPI -2.0% y-o-y, CPI up 2.4% y-o-y

Australian Sept consumer sentiment surges in 'pleasant surprise'

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 9, 2020 01:04 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates coverage on Hi-P with 'hold', S$1.23 target price

CGS-CIMB has initiated coverage on contract manufacturer Hi-P International with a "hold" recommendation and a...

Sep 9, 2020 12:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Raffles Education shares continue rise, up 19% before trading halt

PRIVATE education provider Raffles Education Corp called for a trading halt on Wednesday pending the release of an...

Sep 9, 2020 12:29 PM
Government & Economy

Asian summits underway amid US-China friction

[HANOI] Southeast Asian foreign ministers kicked off a series of regional summits on Wednesday expected to seek...

Sep 9, 2020 12:14 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold dips on stronger dollar ahead of ECB meeting

[BENGALURU] Gold prices slipped on Wednesday as the US dollar rose to multi-week highs ahead of monetary policy...

Sep 9, 2020 12:12 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesian minister says economic policies must align better to tackle crisis

[JAKARTA] Indonesia must synchronise monetary and fiscal policies better to tackle economic pressures caused by the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Sembcorp shares rise on ex-entitlements basis; SMM sinks 13.5%

Stocks to watch: UOB, Keppel, Sembcorp, CapitaLand Mall Trust, UG Healthcare

Penrose condo early-bird prices start from S$788,000 at preview this weekend

Singapore shares fall at open after US rout; STI down 0.7%

'We've to... deal with what went wrong', Shanmugam weighs in on case involving Liew Mun Leong's former helper

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.