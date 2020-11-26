You are here

Home > Government & Economy
LATEST US DATA

US GDP skyrockets by unrevised annual rate of 33.1% in Q3, matching estimates

This follows 31.4% plunge in Q2; number filing first-time claims for jobless benefits increases further last week
Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Washington, DC

THE United States registered a spike in its gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter, unrevised from the initial estimate.

The Commerce Department said GDP skyrocketed by an annual rate of 33.1 per cent in Q3 after plunging by 31.4 per cent in the second quarter. The unrevised reading on GDP also matched economist estimates.

The report said upward revisions to non-residential fixed investment, residential fixed investment, and exports were offset by downward revisions to state and local government spending, private inventory investment, and consumer spending.

The contraction of 31.4 per cent rate in Q2 is the deepest since the government started keeping records in 1947.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Growth estimates for the fourth quarter are below a 5 per cent annualised rate.

Despite encouraging developments on vaccines, spiraling Covid-19 infections as the cold season starts have led economists to sharply downgrade their GDP growth forecasts for the first quarter of 2021.

Goldman Sachs cut its estimate to a one per cent rate from a 3.5 per cent pace. JPMorgan expects GDP to contract at a one per cent pace in the January-March quarter.

But St Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard sees little risk of a resumed contraction in the economy. While some recent economic data has not been as strong as it had been earlier in the fall, nonetheless "so far I think we're holding up," he said on Tuesday.

Mr Bullard expects the economy to post above-trend growth in both Q4 and into the first part of 2021.

Labour market momentum was already slowing before the resurgence in coronavirus infections. The government reported early this month that nonfarm payrolls increased by 638,000 jobs in October, the smallest gain since the jobs recovery started in May. That followed 672,000 jobs added in September.

Only 12.1 million of the 22.2 million jobs lost in March and April have been recovered.

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits increased further last week, suggesting that an explosion in new Covid-19 infections and business restrictions were boosting layoffs and undermining the labour market recovery.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totalled a seasonally adjusted 778,000 for the week ended Nov 21, compared to 748,000 in the prior week, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 730,000 applications in the latest week.

The weekly claims report, the most timely data on the economy's health, was published a day early because of Thursday's Thanksgiving Day holiday.

The US has been slammed by a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, with daily cases exceeding 100,000 since early November. More than 12 million people have been infected in the country, according to a Reuters tally of official data.

The respiratory illness has killed more than 257,000 Americans and hospitalisations are soaring, prompting state and local governments to reimpose a host of restrictions on social and economic life in recent weeks, which could keep claims above their 665,000 peak seen during the 2007-09 Great Recession.

Unemployment claims dropped from a record 6.867 million in March as about 80 per cent of the people temporarily laid off in March and April were rehired, accounting for most of the rebound in job growth over the last six months.

That improvement, which spilled over to the broader economy through robust consumer spending, was spurred by more than US$3 trillion in government coronavirus relief. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

HSA vendor that exposed blood donors' personal data fined S$120,000

China set to be lone major economy to show growth this year

Despite pandemic, Thailand is set to lead the region with 30 IPOs

Wider shared framework will cut quarantine

Business travel still low, stay-home notice a hurdle

Sunak warns of 2.6m unemployed as UK faces historic recession

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 26, 2020 05:50 AM
Companies & Markets

RBI nod for DBS' LVB takeover paves way for branch expansion: analysts

THE formal nod from India's central bank for DBS to take over cash-strapped Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), as announced...

Nov 26, 2020 05:50 AM
Government & Economy

HSA vendor that exposed blood donors' personal data fined S$120,000

THE vendor for the Health Sciences Authority which accidentally put online the personal information of about 800,000...

Nov 26, 2020 12:40 AM
Transport

Malaysia proposes changes to KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project, Singapore remains committed to fulfilling obligations: MOT

[SINGAPORE] Malaysia has proposed some changes to the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) Project, and...

Nov 26, 2020 12:27 AM
Consumer

ViacomCBS selling Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House for US$2.18b

[NEW YORK] US media group ViacomCBS said Wednesday it is selling Simon & Schuster to rival publisher Penguin...

Nov 26, 2020 12:18 AM
Consumer

IBM planning 10,000 job cuts in Europe ahead of unit sale

[NEW YORK] International Business Machines is planning to cut about 10,000 jobs in Europe in an attempt to lower...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Maybank KE downgrades DBS, OCBC, UOB to 'sell' on 'unsustainable' rally

East Coast pre-war bungalow for sale with S$19m guide price

Hot stock: Singapore Airlines gains nearly 17% on the week

Hin Leong founder OK Lim denies HSBC's forgery claim

Help genuine HDB upgrader with ABSD remission: UOL chief

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for