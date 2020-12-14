US government agencies hacked by group linked to foreign power: report

[WASHINGTON] At least two US government agencies including the Treasury have been hit in a computer hack by a group backed by an unnamed foreign government, according to press reports on Sunday.

"The United States government is aware of these reports and we are taking all necessary steps to identify and remedy any possible issues related to this situation," National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said.

Reports said the group backed by an unnamed foreign government stole information from the Treasury Department and the Commerce Department.

Last week, cybersecurity firm FireEye said its own defences were breached by sophisticated attackers who stole tools used to test customers' computer systems.

FireEye said it suspected it was a state-sponsored attack.

AFP