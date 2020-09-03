You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US government debt to pass 100% of GDP in 2021: CBO

Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 7:00 AM

rk_NewYork_030920.jpg
The mountain of US government debt, swelled by rising deficit spending to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, will surpass the size of the American economy next year, according to new estimates published Wednesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The mountain of US government debt, swelled by rising deficit spending to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, will surpass the size of the American economy next year, according to new estimates published Wednesday.

The deficit will increase to 107 per cent of GDP by 2023, "the highest in the nation's history," surpassing the previous peak in 1946 after World War II, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

The nonpartisan CBO said its updated forecasts project that by 2030, the debt would equal 109 per cent of GDP.

The budget deficit this year is expected to triple to US$3.3 trillion, or 16 per cent of GDP - the largest since 1945.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan defence chief Kono backs Suga for prime minister, but keeps eye on top job

Dubai seeks to attract wealthy foreign retirees as expats leave

48 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

Vietnam to resume some Asian flights as curbs on business travel ease

Philippines' jobless rate eases as economy reopens from lockdown

New cybersecurity platform in Singapore to groom talent, run annual summit

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 3, 2020 04:34 PM
Government & Economy

Japan defence chief Kono backs Suga for prime minister, but keeps eye on top job

[TOKYO] Japan's Defence Minister Taro Kono on Thursday said he supports Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga as...

Sep 3, 2020 04:28 PM
Life & Culture

Record CO2 emissions for Arctic wildfires: EU

[PARIS] This year's Arctic Circle wildfires, still ablaze, have already surpassed the record set in 2019 for CO2...

Sep 3, 2020 04:25 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished lower Thursday as a weak US jobs report and geopolitical tensions overshadowed...

Sep 3, 2020 04:19 PM
Transport

Cattle ship capsized in storm off Japan, rescued crewman says

[TOKYO] A ship carrying 43 crew and nearly 6,000 cattle from New Zealand to China capsized after losing an engine in...

Sep 3, 2020 04:19 PM
Government & Economy

Dubai seeks to attract wealthy foreign retirees as expats leave

[DUBAI] Dubai is seeking to attract wealthy foreign retirees as the economy of the Middle East trade and tourism hub...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Jefferies upgrades Mapletree Commercial Trust, Suntec Reit to 'buy'

Hot stock: Hosen gets SGX query after shares surge 70.3%

Stocks to watch: UOB, CapitaLand, OCBC, Alibaba Pictures, SK Jewellery, Oceanus

Singapore stocks open lower on Thursday; STI down 0.3%

OCBC makes third round of rate revisions on 360 account

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.