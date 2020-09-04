You are here

US growth, job gains slowing, Fed reports

The Fed's Beige Book survey of economic conditions finds that the economy is not bouncing back as some expect
Fri, Sep 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200904_NAHBEIGE4SKIJ_4227393.jpg
The Fed's Beige Book survey of economic conditions says that in New York, growth 'has stalled...even as the spread of the virus has remained subdued and more businesses have reopened'.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Washington

ECONOMIC growth and job gains continued in most of the United States, but the pace has slowed in many areas while spending remains far below pre-pandemic levels, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.

The Fed's Beige Book survey of economic conditions highlighted "rising...

