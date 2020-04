The United States recorded 2,228 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8.30pm Tuesday (0030 GMT Wednesday).

[WASHINGTON] The United States recorded 2,228 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8.30pm Tuesday (0030 GMT Wednesday).

The number of fatalities was a sharp increase after two days in decline.

The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 25,757 people in the US, the most of any country.

AFP