US House lawmakers secure enough votes to pass Trump impeachment rules

Thu, Oct 31, 2019 - 11:41 PM

The vote is the first formal test of support for the inquiry that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched on Sept 24.
[WASHINGTON] Democrats in the US House of Representatives secured enough votes on Thursday to pass legislation setting up next steps in the fast-moving impeachment process involving Republican President Donald Trump.

The impeachment inquiry focuses on whether Trump pressured Ukraine into helping him in his 2020 re-election campaign, a charge the president denies.

Eventual articles of impeachment would be drafted by the Judiciary Committee for a final floor vote to impeach the president.

It would then be up to the Republican-led Senate to decide whether Mr Trump should be removed from office. 

