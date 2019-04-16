You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US House panels issue subpoenas to Deutsche Bank, others, in Trump probe

Tue, Apr 16, 2019 - 8:04 AM

lwx_Deutsche Bank_160419_49.jpg
Two US House of Representatives committees have issued subpoenas to multiple financial institutions, including Deutsche Bank AG, for information on US President Donald Trump's finances, the panels' Democratic leaders said on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Two US House of Representatives committees have issued subpoenas to multiple financial institutions, including Deutsche Bank AG, for information on US President Donald Trump's finances, the panels' Democratic leaders said on Monday.

"The potential use of the US financial system for illicit purposes is a very serious concern. The Financial Services Committee is exploring these matters, including as they may involve the president and his associates, as thoroughly as possible," the committee's chair, Maxine Waters, said in a statement.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said in a statement the subpoenas issued included a "friendly subpoena to Deutsche Bank".

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Rosengren says Fed should adopt target inflation range

Bernie Sanders releases tax returns, showing million-dollar years

Mar-a-Lago suspect deemed a flight risk and denied bail

Sanders releases tax returns detailing his millionaire status

China to consider US request to shift tariffs on farm goods

US measles cases surge nearly 20% in early April: CDC

Editor's Choice

BT_20190416_LSPERPS_3754497.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

lwx_ hyflux _160419_1.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments; appoints Nicky Tan as adviser

Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asian Pay TV Trust up 22% as Foxconn-linked manager mulls options

Most Read

1 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
2 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
3 Coffee price crisis means hipsters could lose their specialty blends
4 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here
5 ST Engineering unit gets US government go-ahead to buy engine parts maker

Must Read

BT_20190416_LSPERPS_3754497.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

lwx_ hyflux _160419_1.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments; appoints Nicky Tan as adviser

BT_20190416_ABIMDA_3754775.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Regulator taking light touch on fast-moving telco sector

lwx_JPM_160419_4.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Government & Economy

US online lenders reduce risk on concern over looming recession

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening