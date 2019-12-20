You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US House passes USMCA in key step toward ratification

Fri, Dec 20, 2019 - 6:54 AM

nz_nancy_201231.jpg
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led the talks to modify the USMCA, urged Mr McConnell not to adjourn for the holidays until voting on the trade pact.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US lawmakers in the House of Representatives on Thursday approved a new continental trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, a victory for President Donald Trump even as he faces impeachment.

A law to implement the new US-Mexico-Canada Agreement passed by an overwhelming bipartisan majority - an unusual occurrence in the current political atmosphere - with a vote tally of 385-41.

The bill now must be approved by the Senate, where the Republican majority leader has said it will have to wait until 2020.

Though the free trade pact was signed in 2018, House Democrats had held up the treaty's ratification for a year, demanding greater assurances that Mexico could be held to its commitments to labour reforms demanded by the treaty.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Last-minute agreements with Mexican authorities allowed a compromise deal amending the treaty.

SEE ALSO

Brazil, China finalising soymeal export protocol: Abiove

USMCA replaces the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, changing rules on auto manufacturing, e-commerce, intellectual property protections and dispute settlement for investors, as well as tougher labor provisions that require reforms to Mexico's labor laws.

Both major parties now appear to favour the bill, making it likely to win Senate approval, especially with Mr Trump's support.

However, Pat Toomey, a prominent Republican senator from Pennsylvania, has announced his opposition, claiming USMCA is "antitrade" and will raise auto prices while lower exports and employment.

THOUSANDS OF AMERICAN JOBS 

An analysis by an independent US trade commission in April showed the new trade pact was likely to have a "moderate" positive effect on the US economy - largely by reducing uncertainty about the rules governing trade - but could result in lower auto production and sales.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the agreement should result in billions more in investments in the auto sector and purchases of parts.

"The USMCA is expected to create between 176,000 and 589,000 new American jobs and substantially increase economic growth," Mr Lighthizer said in a statement.

Agriculture and business groups are anxious to see the treaty ratified.

The US Chamber of Commerce said while "no deal is perfect" the new treaty's reforms promised substantial benefits.

"USMCA is a welcome gift this holiday season, leveling the playing field for trade in North America and helping US companies and the 12 million workers they employ compete in our top two export markets."

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has said the upper chamber of Congress will first take up the articles of impeachment adopted by the House before voting on the USMCA.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led the talks to modify the USMCA, urged Mr McConnell not to adjourn for the holidays until voting on the trade pact.

She said the changes to the new regional trade pact make it "infinitely better than what was initially proposed by the administration."

AFP

Government & Economy

Russia, Japan meet to try to end WWII islands dispute

Colombia seeks US role in Venezuela crisis talks

Mexico central bank cuts interest rate for 4th time

Xi to lead Macau handover party as Hong Kong seethes

Wall Street highs due for a reality check

BOE keeps powder dry as Brexit moves into next stages

BREAKING

Dec 20, 2019 07:09 AM
Life & Culture

Disney and Michael Jackson estate settle documentary dispute

[LOS ANGELES] Disney and Michael Jackson's estate have resolved a copyright dispute over a documentary about the...

Dec 20, 2019 07:07 AM
Garage

Spain's Glovo delivery service hits 'unicorn' status with UAE funds

[MADRID] Barcelona-based delivery startup Glovo said Thursday it had officially obtained "unicorn" status with a...

Dec 20, 2019 07:04 AM
Consumer

US raises tobacco and e-cigarette purchase age from 18 to 21

[WASHINGTON] The US Congress voted on Thursday to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco and e-cigarettes from 18 to...

Dec 20, 2019 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

Russia, Japan meet to try to end WWII islands dispute

[MOSCOW] Russia and Japan's foreign ministers met on Thursday to try and find a solution to a territorial dispute...

Dec 20, 2019 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

Colombia seeks US role in Venezuela crisis talks

[WASHINGTON] Colombia's new foreign minister met on Thursday with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as Bogota called...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly