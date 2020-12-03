US House to approve Bill blocking China firms from US markets

Washington

THE US House of Representatives is expected to pass legislation this week that could prevent some Chinese companies from listing their shares on US exchanges, unless they adhere to US auditing standards, congressional aides said.

The Bill would give Chinese companies, such as Alibaba , tech firm Pinduoduo and oil giant PetroChina Co, three years to comply with US rules before being removed from US markets.

Greater scrutiny could also deter other Chinese firms from listing in the United States, say industry participants. Such listings reached a six-year high this year.

The House was scheduled to vote on Wednesday evening on "The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act", which bars securities of foreign companies from being listed on any US exchange if they have failed to comply with the US Public Accounting Oversight Board's audits for three years in a row.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Aides said there is bipartisan backing for the measure.

Measures taking a harder line on Chinese business and trade practices generally pass Congress with large margins.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying described it as a discriminatory policy that politically oppresses Chinese firms.

"Instead of setting up layers of barriers, we hope the US can provide a fair and non-discriminatory environment for foreign firms to invest and operate in the US," she told a news conference.

Chinese authorities have long been reluctant to let overseas regulators inspect local accounting firms, citing national security concerns.

Officials at China's securities regulator indicated earlier this year they were willing to allow inspections of audit documents in some circumstances, but past agreements aimed at solving the dispute have failed to work in practice.

The Bill, sponsored by Republican Senator John Kennedy and Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen, passed the Senate in May by unanimous consent, so House passage would send it to the White House for US President Donald Trump to veto or sign into law.

Mr Trump is expected to sign the Bill if it is approved, said a person familiar with the matter.

The measure would also require public companies to disclose whether they are owned or controlled by a foreign government.

Shaun Wu, a Hong Kong-based partner at law firm Paul Hastings, said increased enforcement against Chinese companies was likely even though Democrat Joe Biden will become president in January.

He said that if the Bill becomes law, "all Chinese companies listed in the US will face enhanced scrutiny by the US authorities and inevitably consider all available options".

This could include listing in Hong Kong or elsewhere, he said. Several US-listed Chinese firms, including Alibaba and KFC China operator Yum China, have recently carried out secondary listings in Hong Kong. REUTERS