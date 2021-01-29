You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US household spending falls, while stimulus boosts incomes

Fri, Jan 29, 2021 - 10:26 PM

AK_usmkt_2901.jpg
US household spending fell for a second-straight time in December and incomes rose with more pandemic relief late in the month, highlighting how Covid-19 continues to impact consumers.
PHOTO: LUCY SPARROW/AFP

[WASHINGTON] US household spending fell for a second-straight time in December and incomes rose with more pandemic relief late in the month, highlighting how Covid-19 continues to impact consumers.

Purchases decreased 0.2 per cent from the prior month, following a downwardly revised 0.7 per cent decline in November, a Commerce Department report showed Friday. That compared with estimates for a 0.4 per cent drop. Personal incomes rose 0.6 per cent, stronger than the 0.1 per cent gain projected.

Some states and cities reimposed restrictions on businesses and activity, leading to nearly half a million job losses in the leisure and hospitality sector and restraining spending.

Personal incomes already received a boost from the passage of the US$900 billion pandemic relief package in late December. The bill included an additional round of stimulus payments and an extra US$300-a-week in supplemental jobless benefits. Additional income should help bolster spending going forward.

The Commerce Department said the increase in December income partly reflected an increase in pandemic unemployment compensation, the supplemental weekly payment for the jobless.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

UN voices alarm about Myanmar after military threats, coup fears

Former China Huarong chairman executed after bribery conviction

Hong Kong economy shrank a record 6.1% in 2020

To resume travel, develop system to verify Covid-19 tests, vaccines: PM Lee

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Better business sentiment - but no big boost to Singapore economy or jobs yet: Analysts

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 29, 2021 10:40 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX, Temasek JV partners Covalent Capital for end-to-end digital infrastructure

MARKETNODE, the joint venture between Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Temasek announced last week, has entered into a...

Jan 29, 2021 10:31 PM
Government & Economy

UN voices alarm about Myanmar after military threats, coup fears

[YANGON] The United Nations and Western governments voiced alarm on Friday over threats by Myanmar's military that...

Jan 29, 2021 10:20 PM
Government & Economy

Former China Huarong chairman executed after bribery conviction

[BEIJING] The former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management, Lai Xiaomin, was executed on Friday following his...

Jan 29, 2021 10:17 PM
Banking & Finance

LSE looks at 'blank cheque' deals to keep London ahead after Brexit

[LONDON] Britain should replicate New York's "blank cheque" listings to boost London's appeal as a global financial...

Jan 29, 2021 09:29 PM
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin jumps above US$38,000 as Musk adds it to Twitter profile

[LONDON] Bitcoin surged above US$38,000 after Tesla founder Elon Musk mentioned the cryptocurrency on his Twitter...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SGX, Temasek JV partners Covalent Capital for end-to-end digital infrastructure

Metro unit acquires 30% stake in UK student accommodation property for £4m

To resume travel, develop system to verify Covid-19 tests, vaccines: PM Lee

Parkway Life Reit divests industrial property in Japan for 2.9b yen

US data centre contribution boosts MIT's Q3 DPU

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for