You are here

Home > Government & Economy

US import prices inch up in November

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 11:12 PM

AK_uscon_1512.jpg
US import prices rebounded less than expected in November as an increase in the cost of petroleum products was offset by cheaper food and motor vehicles, supporting views that inflation could remain moderate amid a resurgence in new Covid-19 infections and rising unemployment.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] US import prices rebounded less than expected in November as an increase in the cost of petroleum products was offset by cheaper food and motor vehicles, supporting views that inflation could remain moderate amid a resurgence in new Covid-19 infections and rising unemployment.

The Labor Department said on Tuesday import prices edged up 0.1 per cent last month after dipping 0.1 per cent in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices, which exclude tariffs, advancing 0.3 per cent in November In the 12 months through November, import prices decreased 1.0 per cent after falling by the same margin in October.

Petroleum prices increased 2.1 per cent last month after slipping 0.1 per cent in October. Excluding petroleum, import prices were flat after edging down 0.1 per cent in October.

Import prices have remained weak even as the dollar has depreciated about 7.4 per cent versus the currencies of the United States' main trade partners since April.

Government data last week showed marginal increases in consumer and producer prices in November. Though the coronavirus pandemic has boosted prices of some goods because of supply and production constraints, it has weighed on services, leading to overall benign inflation.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The flare up in coronavirus infections has led to renewed business restrictions and a rise in layoffs.

Imported food prices dropped 2.2 per cent last month. The cost of goods imported from China ticked up 0.1 per cent after being unchanged in each of the last two months. In November, prices for imported capital goods gained 0.1 per cent. The cost of imported motor vehicles eased 0.1 per cent. Prices for consumer goods excluding autos were flat.

The report also showed export prices increased 0.6 per cent in November, lifted by gains in the prices for both agricultural and nonagricultural products. Export prices rose 0.2 per cent in October. But export prices dropped 1.1 per cent on a year-on-year basis in November after declining 1.6 per cent in October.

Prices for agricultural exports advanced 3.7 per cent in November, the largest increase since December 2018. They were boosted by a 7.6 per cent surge in the prices for both soybeans and corn. There were also increases in the prices for dairy products and eggs, vegetables, wheat, fruit, meat, and cotton.

Prices for non agricultural exports rose 0.3 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US factory output rises more than forecast on auto production

Japanese stimulus to boost GDP; create or support jobs for 600,000 people

Singapore, Vietnam to launch green lane for business and official travel by next year

Muhyuddin passes leadership test in final budget vote

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore falls two places in cost of living rankings on weaker SGD: ECA International

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 15, 2020 11:17 PM
Government & Economy

US factory output rises more than forecast on auto production

[WASHINGTON] US manufacturing output rose by more than forecast in November thanks to a boost in auto production,...

Dec 15, 2020 10:50 PM
Banking & Finance

US authorities investigating SEB, Swedbank and Danske

[STOCKHOLM] The US Justice Department and the FBI are investigating SEB, Swedbank and Danske Bank over possible...

Dec 15, 2020 10:46 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher on stimulus hopes

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, as progress toward a massive government spending...

Dec 15, 2020 10:40 PM
Consumer

Mental health tech startups fetch record investments with Covid-19

[LONDON] The Covid-19 pandemic has put the spotlight on mental health tech startups, globally marking a record year...

Dec 15, 2020 09:53 PM
Consumer

Eli Lilly to buy gene therapy developer Prevail in US$1.04b deal

[INDIANAPOLIS] Eli Lilly said on Tuesday it would buy Prevail Therapeutics in a deal potentially valued at US$1.04...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Renaissance United and unit sued for US$2.8 million

Singapore, Vietnam to launch green lane for business and official travel by next year

Pharmaceutical firms to manufacture vaccine in Singapore

Perennial Real Estate, Kuok Khoon Hong joint entity pay S$280.9m for Mediacorp's Caldecott Hill site

Keppel Land is lead investor in co-living startup Cove's US$4.6m Series A round

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for