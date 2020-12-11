US inflation measure rises by more than forecast in November

Washington

A MEASURE of prices paid by US consumers rose in November by more than forecast as costs of transportation services and apparel accelerated, though inflationary pressures elsewhere remained subdued as the pandemic continues to curb activity.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2 per cent from the prior month after no change in October, Labor Department data showed Thursday. Compared with a year earlier, the gauge rose 1.2 per cent. The core index, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, also advanced 0.2 per cent from the prior month and increased 1.6 per cent from a year earlier.

The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.1 per cent gain in both the CPI and core measure.

While services costs picked up last month by the most since July, a broadening of inflation will likely take time as the nation awaits the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines. Currently, merchants have limited leeway to charge customers more as unemployment remains elevated and a surge in infections prompts some states and cities to reimpose restrictions on business.

The report showed the cost of transportation services jumped 1.8 per cent, the most in four months. Airfares rose 3.5 per cent after a 6.3 per cent increase a month earlier, and motor vehicle insurance advanced 1.1 per cent in November. Lodging away from home was 3.9 per cent more expensive than in October, the largest gain since 2005.

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits meanwhile increased more than expected last week as mounting new Covid-19 infections caused more business restrictions, further evidence that the pandemic and lack of additional fiscal stimulus were hurting the economy.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totalled a seasonally adjusted 853,000 for the week ended Dec 5, compared to 716,000 in the prior week, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 725,000 applications in the latest week.

A deal on another rescue package remained elusive on Wednesday, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying Congress was still looking for a way forward.

More than US$3 trillion in government pandemic relief helped millions of unemployed Americans cover daily expenses and companies keep workers on payrolls. The fiscal stimulus has almost dried up.

Though a government watchdog found the claims data is inaccurate because of people filing multiple claims, processing backlogs and fraud, it is broadly in line with other labour market data that have suggested a slowing in the recovery after a burst of hiring during summer.

Jobless claims hit a record 6.867 million in March. They have been stuck above their 665,000 peak during the 2007-09 Great Recession. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS