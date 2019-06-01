You are here

Home > Government & Economy
LATEST US DATA

US inflation picks up; slowing economy likely to curb rise

Consumer spending up at a 1.3% annualised rate in the first quarter, the slowest in a year
Sat, Jun 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM

lwx_us inflation_010619_6.jpg
US consumer prices increased by the most in 15 months in April, which could support the Federal Reserve's contention that recent low inflation readings were transitory and allow the central bank to keep interest rates unchanged for a while.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Washington

US consumer prices increased by the most in 15 months in April, which could support the Federal Reserve's contention that recent low inflation readings were transitory and allow the central bank to keep interest rates unchanged for a while.

But gains in inflation are likely to be limited as the report from the Commerce Department on Friday also showed a deceleration in consumer spending last month, the latest indication that economic growth was slowing after a temporary boost from exports, inventories and defence spending in the first quarter.

Low inflation together with slowing economic growth have led to calls, including from President Donald Trump, for the Fed to cut rates. Fed chairman Jerome Powell has maintained the soft readings "may wind up being transient". The Fed kept rates unchanged in May and signalled little inclination to adjust monetary policy anytime soon.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 0.3 per cent last month, the biggest gain since January 2018, after rising 0.2 per cent in March. That lifted the annual increase in the PCE price index to 1.5 per cent from 1.4 per cent in March.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index gained 0.2 per cent in April after edging up 0.1 per cent in March. In the 12 months through April, the so-called core PCE price index increased 1.6 per cent after rising 1.5 per cent in March.

The core PCE index is the Fed's preferred inflation measure.

It hit the US central bank's 2 per cent inflation target in March 2018 for the first time since April 2012.

A much weaker inflation pulse than initially thought in the first quarter had led economists to anticipate that the annual core PCE price index would remain at 1.5 per cent in April.

The dollar pared losses against a basket of currencies following the release of the data, while US Treasury prices were trading higher.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, rose 0.3 per cent as consumers cut back purchases of long-lasting manufactured goods such as motor vehicles. They also spent less on services, including household electricity and gas.

Data for March was revised up to show consumer spending jumping 1.1 per cent, the biggest increase since August 2009, instead of the previously reported 0.9 per cent rise. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending would advance 0.2 per cent in April.

When adjusted for inflation, consumer spending was unchanged in April. This so-called real consumer spending rose 0.9 per cent in March. The weak real consumer spending in April added to soft reports on industrial production, orders for long-lasting manufactured goods and home sales in suggesting slower economic growth in the second quarter.

Consumer spending increased at a 1.3 per cent annualised rate in the first quarter, the slowest in a year. The overall economy grew at a 3.1 per cent rate last quarter, with volatile exports, inventory and defence components. Growth estimates for the April-June quarter are below a 2.0 per cent rate.

Still, consumer spending remains supported by a strong labour market. The lowest unemployment rate in nearly 50 years is steadily pushing up wages. In April, personal income rose 0.5 per cent after ticking up 0.1 per cent in March. Wages rose 0.3 per cent during the month. Savings increased to US$990.3 billion in April from US$963.7 billion in March. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190601_VIPOLICY1_3797854.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Leaders whose actions shock markets risk eroding public trust in policy makers

BT_20190601_LJHOTEL01_3798034.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Consumer

Over 100 hotels to launch job redesign with government aid

lwx_sgx_010619_7.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

S'pore market cap falls 5.1% in May as investors grow cautious

Most Read

1 Egg producer lands DBS' sustainability loan
2 Bitcoin's rally masks uncomfortable fact: almost nobody uses it
3 Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market
4 Fuss-free, reliable Teochew cuisine
5 Property price curbs achieved stabilisation goals: Lawrence Wong

Must Read

BT_20190601_VIPOLICY1_3797854.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Leaders whose actions shock markets risk eroding public trust in policy makers

lwx_singapore houses_010619_1.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Real Estate

Housing loans shrink for a third consecutive month

BT_20190601_STPMLEE31FINAL_3798207.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Fundamental problem between US and China is 'mutual lack of strategic trust': PM Lee

BT_20190601_LJHOTEL01_3798034.jpg
Jun 1, 2019
Consumer

Over 100 hotels to launch job redesign with government aid

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening